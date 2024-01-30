Patients received growth hormone – suffered from Alzheimer’s

Five people injected with the growth hormone c-hGH have suffered from Alzheimer’s.

Foto: Science Photo Library / TT

The treatment was already withdrawn in the mid-1980s and was unusual. But now University College London has found five cases where people were affected by early-onset Alzheimer’s through a growth hormone – c-hGH – they received as children.

The growth hormone has been taken from the pituitary gland of deceased donors – and the hormones used were probably contaminated with proteins that are behind the disease, The Guardian reports. The researchers are careful to underline that the research results do not show that Alzheimer’s can be contagious.

– We are not suggesting for a moment that you can be infected with Alzheimer’s. It is not transmissible in the way that a viral or bacterial infection is, says Professor John Collinge, one of the researchers behind the study.

– It is only when people have accidentally ingested human tissue, or extracts of human tissue, that contain these traits, which thankfully is a very rare and unusual circumstance.

Treatment with the growth hormone was discontinued in 1985 after contamination was discovered in some batches, when some patients died of Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD). Now the researchers say that the new discovery supports the theory that Alzheimer’s has similarities with prion diseases such as CJD and mad cow disease.

– There is no suspicion at all that Alzheimer’s can be transmitted between individuals, neither during everyday activities nor during healthcare. The patients received a long-discontinued medical treatment where they were injected with material that we now know was contaminated, says Professor Collinge.

