Patria NEW Bonds 2023: check HERE for current subsidies to collect TODAY in Venezuela

#Patria #Bonds #check #current #subsidies #collect #TODAY #Venezuela

Learn more information about the Homeland bonds that are available on the official platform. Here you will know how and when to get paid.

Find out HERE which are the new bonuses that arrived in Patria in December 2023. | Photo: Libero Composition

Homeland New bonds 2023 consultation | From Venezuela it has been reported that there are already new subsidies being given to citizens. These benefits correspond to the month of December and are delivered progressively to Venezuelan citizens.

Those affiliated with the Patria System can easily and quickly access these benefits. AND HERE, in Diario Líbero, we will detail What are the financial aid that is being distributed TODAY?.

Patria New bonds 2023: how to check what subsidies you can COLLECT TODAY in Venezuela?

Venezuelan citizens who have any of the new bonds from the Patria System will be informed through an SMS from the short number 3532 and also through the veMonedero application, with a message that specifies the subsidy granted. It is important to note that you must access your Profile in the Patria System and click on the red button “Receive Bonus” to collect it.

What new bonuses are coming to Patria?

Next, we will detail what are the new 2023 bonuses available now for the Venezuelans in Homeland system:

José Gregorio Hernández bonus of 159.75 bolivars.

Co-responsibility and Training Bonus of 5,325.00 bolivars.

First Special Bonus of December (Times of Victories) of 177.50 bolivars.

War Bonus for public workers for December 2023 of 1,420.00 bolivars.

Secondary Education Scholarship of 133.13 bolivars.

What is the new 2023 Homeland Bonus?

The count of Social Protective Bonds for the People announced that, as of Thursday, December 14, the payment corresponding to the month of December of the High School Scholarship Bonus. It is the new economic support granted in Venezuela via Monedero Patria.

Financial support for high school students of middle and basic education. Photo: X.