Patrick Kicken: Gerard Ekdom goes to Radio Veronica so Rob Stenders stays

[BLOG] The story has of course been going on for six months: Gerard Ekdom would love to be reunited with his buddy Rob Stenders. Both have a long history together, it was Rob who, together with Fred Gerard, landed at 3FM at the time. More than 25 years have passed and the radio station Veronica is on the verge of death. It is to Stenders’ credit that he does not leave with his tail between his legs, towards NPO Radio 2, with which he has already signed an agreement to present a daytime or evening program for BNNVARA. ‘If Ekdom comes, I stay’ was always the story that went around. And that seems to be happening now…

We can clearly state that a signed contract no longer means much in 2024. The deejay pool and the radio world are so intertwined that no one dares to take each other to court. BNNVARA in the form of broadcaster Arjan Penders and NPO Radio 2 in the form of broadcaster Peter de Vries are ‘not amused’ or ‘pissed off’, but Stenders can get away with anything, they had already signed up with him for the time slot 8-10 pm and 2-4 p.m., but that’s cancelled: Rob stays with Veronica. Not as a station manager because he is full of that, but as a disc jockey. By the way, I heard the rumor that this time it will be without his sidekick Caroline, who is said to have her eyes on another full-time position.

Then to Ekdom. I hear the wildest stories about that. Not only that he will earn a huge salary at Media(Radio)Huis, owner of Veronica, but also that his wife Nicole Ekdom plays a role in this story. She is the driving force behind the fame of Gerard, his manager, and is not averse to a bit of stardom herself. So the story goes (and I laugh if this is true) that if John de Mol offers her a TV program, Ekdom would stay at 10, otherwise not. But as Luuk Ikink also said in the RTL Boulevard podcast: the deal with Veronica has been completed. Maybe they offered her her own glossy at Mediahuis to convince Gerard and her? The ‘Nicole’ next to the ‘Linda’ on the shelves soon!

Still, I’m unsure whether Rob and Gerard will succeed in pulling Veronica out of the doldrums. Ekdom has been lucky throughout his career to work at winning stations. 3FM, NPO Radio 2, Radio 10. Now comes the time when he really has to prove himself. If Gerard is that big star and crowd puller, then at Talpa they would have tried a little harder to keep him for 10, wouldn’t they? If he is also allowed to play his own favorite music (read: B sides) in the morning, and there is a good chance that they have also lured him with that, then there is a chance that it will not catch on at all. The only one who can really make a difference in the morning is and remains Edwin Evers and he doesn’t want to anymore. His sidekicks are doing well at 538 with Tim as a stand-in, and we will know in a year and a half whether this will be a dream transfer or a bummer for Gerard Ekdom. When will he start at Veronica? I think in the spring, when Pope Martijn Muijs has finished his text.

