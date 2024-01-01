Patrick Kicken: KINK in two weeks on FM, Veenstra is no longer allowed to enter the Talpa building

#Patrick #Kicken #KINK #weeks #Veenstra #longer #allowed #enter #Talpa #building

[BLOG] Happy New Year eh! 2024 promises to be a wonderful year for alternative pop channel Kink. They will finally be receivable on that expensive FM band. But not throughout the Netherlands. As previously leaked, they have been negotiating with the owner of the ‘regional’ commercial Radio Decibel for some time, which can be received quite well in the Netherlands. I hear the time will come in 14 days. It would have been more original on February 1, because on that date they started this adventure in 2019. Still on FM 5 years later has something symbolic. But I understand that they want to be heard on it as soon as possible, because time is running out…

A few things that are interesting about the appearance of Kink on FM: After Radio 10 Brabant, which hijacked the frequencies of 8FM, Qmusic Limburg that was heard on Star FM and Q on the Fresh FM package, after which this regional commercial package was sublet to SLAM! van Mediahuis is now closing the curtain on Decibel, which scored quite well with a unique 90’s format. Regional commercial radio is dying a little further and it is understandable. Next year, in the summer of 2025, these regional frequencies will also be auctioned and then you will know that as a small party you will lose your FM package. The owner of Decibel must have thought: now I can at least get some rent for it for another 1.5 years. But this is of course disastrous for the development of new radio talent. And fans of 90’s music, quite a few according to the listening survey, can also look for something else.

If they are smart at Radio Veronica (but they are not) they will adopt this all 90’s format as soon as possible and try to distinguish themselves from 10, JOE and NPO Radio 5. If necessary, they will also buy the name Radio Decibel, since it is of Veronica is so screwed up. I hear that station only continues online, so not even on DAB. RadioWereld also previously reported that the reach must be reduced, because at Kink they also understand that this move is closely monitored by other commercial parties. Kink will in any case be available on FM from January 15 in Alkmaar, Almere, Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam and Utrecht. I hear conflicting reports about the frequency in the Eindhoven area, which could cause other stations to complain and therefore switch to another (regional) party.

Speaking of whining, I heard another example of Talpa terror of the highest order: since Kink is the instigator of that entire FM frequency auction last year, which cost John de Mol a lot of extra money, the story goes that Kink station manager and deejay Michiel Veenstra is no longer allowed into the Talpa building. He sometimes came there to record a TV program, but Mr. Römer personally put a stop to that: he was no longer welcome on the Bergweg. Crazy, right? Anyway, good luck to the Decibel jocks, maybe just apply for a job at 538 where Niek van der Bruggen overplayed his hand: no lunch slot for him and bye bye, wave wave.

By the way, there was once a plan to turn Radio Veronica into a kind of 538 Classics with the 90’s kneiters, something that attracted jocks like Dennis Ruyer, Niek and Jeroen Nieuwenhuize at the time. So people from Mediahuis: don’t be so stubborn and just hijack this Decibel/538 Classics format, change everything musically as of 15/1/24, in addition to dance, also play the pop/rock from that time (which Decibel abandoned), Capture the decade in which people in their forties and fifties grew up and you still have a chance at more than 2% market share. I have Niek’s number for you, so he can do the afternoon work on February 1st. Staverman and Van Inkel leave at 2 in the morning and start the new year with a bang! You no longer have time to ‘build slowly’.

Happy New Year!

Patrick Kicken