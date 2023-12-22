Patrick Kicken: With 25 editions we can take stock, what could be improved about the Top 2000?

#Patrick #Kicken #editions #stock #improved #Top

[BLOG] The fact that the band of the cousin of the head of music at NPO Radio 2, Di-Rect, is in the Top 2000 six (!) times is of course a joke, but otherwise it has become quite a nice list, right? A lot of Dutch people are going to enjoy it again this coming week. But: of course, the DJs who play the songs should not go too far out of line. Shall we give them a helping hand this time with some guidelines? Because that is often lacking at such events: everything is taken into account, they do receive media training, but do you also give the presenters a handbook with rules that they must adhere to on-air? And no, that will not make it uniform, because: the true artist reveals himself in the limitation!

I also realize that I am actually doing the work of Peter de Vries, station manager at NPO Radio 2. But I also understand that he cannot afford to draw up something like this and email it around to the deejays: then he interferes with the content of the programs and that is what the broadcasters still seem to be concerned about. Moreover, deejays do not like imposed rules and will not adhere to them, or leak the entire email to a journalist under the heading ‘look what we are no longer allowed to do!’. That’s why we’re just doing it here, so that it becomes even more fun for the Top 2000 listener, you stand out even better as a presenter and, most importantly: it doesn’t become an irritation factor. Here we go, with 15 tips for the Top 2000 deejays:

Leave those intros alone

I once heard Rick van Velthuysen bring a caller into the broadcast during the intro of Hotel California by Eagles. An intro is also part of someone’s favorite song, so don’t do this.

Leave those outros alone

The ending of a song is just as important, especially if it is a ‘standing ending’. So just keep your mouth shut if the song isn’t over yet, you don’t have to talk to a ‘high point’, the music already does that for the listener, especially with a clear ending.

Do not shorten numbers

Are you not making it in time? Then close your script, it’s about the music. Then you don’t say anything and your producer just looks disappointed that you didn’t use that one fun fact. And don’t take anything away from a song, you should have timed it better.

Click away the Wikipedia page

We now know that Eternal Flame by Bangles was sung naked by the singer. Also that the drums of In The Air Tonight were recorded in the kitchen. Tell something original, make it current. How is Phil Collins doing now?

Tell something personal

It is even stronger to say something that you have a strong emotion about. ‘Right Here Waiting’ by Richard Marx: I can still see myself bouncing with nerves and shuffling with a girl during class evening at school. Recognizable to peers and you subtly reveal something about yourself.

Stop reading long lists of texts and emails

Yes, it is nice to refer to the memory of an issue by Piet from Elst, but you do not have to read the entire email for that.

You’re not doing a drive-in show, so don’t shout ‘where are those hands?’

Such a Top 2000 café naturally invites people to enjoy themselves there. But there are many more people listening than there are or are watching. Concentrate on that, make it as fun as possible for the listener. That’s not going ‘ooh ooh’ in the middle of Lipps Inc.’s Funky Town.

Don’t saddle your successor with an extra record so that he or she can no longer say anything

Unless you are Erik de Zwart and the boss at Veronica, he doesn’t care about that. You are collegial and know that all numbers have to be played and speaking time is limited.

Talk in the present tense

Even if you play old music, bring it up to date by saying, for example, ‘it was a hit in 1985, the year we discovered the Rubik’s cube en masse in the Netherlands’, not ‘it was a hit in 1985, when we watched Dallas. ‘. Can you taste the difference?

Be sure to say the artist and title after a song

No matter how well-known a song is (to you): there is always someone who hears it for the first time, thinks it’s great and wants to know the name of the band/artist and the song. Announce instead of announce.

Leave the music alone

A cuckoo clock during the ‘white day’ Beds Are Burning by Midnight Oil: every local broadcast disc jockey does it. You know it’s all about the music, so leave this alone. No matter how much you and your producer like it, it’s someone’s favorite song that they have on blast and you’re not going to mess around with that.

Don’t be childish anymore

Van Inkel with a red bottle of wine in his hands and a ‘drinking movement’ during Red Red Wine by UB40, I don’t need to see that. Or Giel Beelen with boxing gloves on and a plastic air guitar during Eye of the Tiger… Viewers are not stupid, do something original or do nothing.

Stand up

Take an active stance during a hit list. You don’t have to dance along like a maniac to every song, but sitting behind that mixing desk doesn’t exude much pleasure.

Put the phone away

It looks very disinterested if you’re just scrolling on your phone during a song.

Leave your children at home

As much fun as it is to entertain them while they are free, you are at work and need your utmost concentration to get the most out of it for the listener. You don’t need small children who constantly ask for your attention or who you have to keep an eye on.

In terms of audience-friendliness, there is of course still room for improvement in the Top 2000: what idiot came up with the idea that that list starts at midnight? Yes to ‘protect’ 3FM with their Serious Request, but what message does that serve the listener? Let it start at 12 noon on Sunday afternoon and end at 6 pm on New Year’s Eve. Much more logical and takes into account the experience of your listener. And then not everyone is talking through the top 20 of the list between 10 and 12 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. This way you have an extra 6 hours during the week of the list and you can also play the full version of all the classics.

Anyone who has ever presented such a hit list knows that if you don’t hear even the slightest sigh from a track that people know, they will sound the alarm. So just play the 8 minute version of Purple Rain, also from Worn Down Piano and you don’t get a guitar solo from Red Hot Chili Peppers hits, just play the album version. The bullshit of ‘yes, but this is the radio edit’ does not apply, these are classics. With those 6 hours of extra Top 2000 time you can also prevent deejays from ripping things off, you also include a weekend day in the listening figures and the list lasts 8 days instead of 7.

Actually, the blocks should last three hours instead of two, disc jockeys cram way too much into those short hours and let the music do the work less, just have a few fewer deejays. I’ve probably forgotten some irritations from previous years. Do you have a well-intentioned, constructive tip for the disc jockeys (and producers!) who have to serve many NPO Radio 2 listeners in the last week of the year? Then put it in the comments. It is also your list and station, now that we have helped them choose the music they will play, this is of course the icing on the cake!

Happy Holidays,

Patrick Kicken

Also nice, let’s go back to the year that it all started with the Top 2000, at the end of 1999. PK at TROS/3FM: