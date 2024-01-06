Patrick Stewart hevig teleurgesteld in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

#Patrick #Stewart #hevig #teleurgesteld #Doctor #Strange #Multiverse #Madness

One of the surprises in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was Patrick Stewart’s performance as Charles Xavier, complete with costume and music from X-Men: The Animated Series.

The 83-year-old actor had repeatedly hinted at his presence in the sequel in the past, but we only really saw him in action when the Marvel film hit theaters two years ago.

Quick cameo

Xavier, along with other members of Earth-838’s Illuminati, tried to stop Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), but she broke his neck.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Stewart confirmed that he shot his cameo without the rest of the Illuminati. Listen below:

Individual recordings

“I was alone. I think all the main actors had the same experience. They were filmed on their own. The pandemic was frustrating and disappointing. The process was once like that, but it was a challenge”.

Patrick Stewart admits shooting that MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS sequence was “frustrating and disappointing” Our full chat: pic.twitter.com/yKBUjTskhu — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 4, 2024

Deadpool 3

