Paul and Rien looking for love in the new season of The Bachelor | TV

Paul and Rien looking for love in the new season of The Bachelor

The new season of the Videoland series The Bachelor has not one but two bachelors. Filming recently started on the island of Zanzibar, RTL announced on Saturday.

In the upcoming series of the dating show, based on the American series of the same name, singles Paul and Rien get to know a group of potential love partners. The famous rose ceremony announces every week who can stay and who must go home. According to presenter Monica Geuze, it will be an unforgettable season.

“Two men embarking on this romantic adventure: that means twice the adventure and a double dose of romance,” says Geuze. “I can’t wait to assist Paul and Rien in their search for true love from beautiful Zanzibar.”

Since the return of The Bachelor on TV, unknown bachelors have taken center stage for the first time. In the previous two seasons, celebrities Tony Junior and Thomas van der Vlugt looked for love.

