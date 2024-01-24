“Paul Magnette suddenly changed his tune towards the N-VA”

#Paul #Magnette #suddenly #changed #tune #NVA

Paul Magnette calls himself Prime Minister candidate but, in a recent interview, he felt that 16 rue de la Loi should go to a Flemish man. What should we think ?

There are already so many candidates for the post of Prime Minister. De Croo would not say no to running again, De Wever made it clear that he was a candidate… These are the first maneuvers of the electoral campaign.

Would it be well received in the North of the country for Paul Magnette to lead the future government?

This is worrying. The Flemings have seen the note that Paul Magnette carries concerning the Walloon municipalities and cities. The socialist president is demanding even more money from the federal government. But given the state of public finances, there is not much room for maneuver. These are empty promises and, on the Flemish side, we realize this. Given the budgetary state of Wallonia and Brussels, the possible presence of a socialist at the head of government concerns the north of the country. A revision of the special financing law will be inevitable.

Despite the electoral positions, will PS and N-VA be forced to form a government together?

Paul Magnette has suddenly changed his tone towards the N-VA recently: he is slightly less aggressive. We saw him during his appearance on the VRT set. Five months still separate us from the elections, a lot can happen. But PS and N-VA will be forced to meet again in the end. There must be a reform of the State and a reform of taxation. Inevitably, the two largest parties, apart from Vlaams Belang which will be pushed aside by the socialists, must ally themselves. We must not forget that the PS and the N-VA were very close to a pre-agreement to govern together in 2019. Suddenly, Bouchez and Ecolo intervened with their open letter in which they said they did not want to govern with the nationalists Flemish. Their maneuver destroyed all the PS’s plans. A year after the creation of the De Croo government, socialists whose names I will not mention told me that with the N-VA, at least, things would have looked good. They regretted that there had been no government with Bart De Wever’s party.

It failed in 2019, but do you think that in 2024 the PS-N-VA agreement could materialize?

The PS and the N-VA will have to get there. I also hope that they are already talking to each other. At the time of Jean-Luc Dehaene, we discussed before the election, we predicted what could happen. At least there was contact.

Could such discussions already be underway between the PS and the N-VA?

I don’t think so, unfortunately. In any case, if there is contact, it must not be very warm…

“The behavior of Paul Magnette and Rajae Maouane during the debate struck me”

Melissa Depraetere seemed to be unanimous during Vooruit’s wishes. Is she trying to make Conner Rousseau forget?

Vooruit has no choice. Bringing Conner Rousseau back into the campaign would be quite risky. Vlaams Belang only has to cite what the former president of the Flemish socialists said during his drunken evening or his comments on Molenbeek to bring down the entire strategy of Vooruit which wants to stand out as the last bulwark against the extreme right. Conner Rousseau could not bring much to the campaign. Ms. Depraetere therefore holds the reins. She gains confidence in the party. Naturally, some elders still have doubts, because she is very young. She’s a beginner, she didn’t cut her teeth in a practice. But this was also the case for Conner Rousseau. Melissa Depraetere did it well. If Vooruit manages to stay around 13%, party members sign immediately.

We still know that Conner Rousseau played a role in the party’s strong growth in the polls. Is the new president capable of achieving such a good score in the elections without him?

It is true that Conner Rousseau largely contributed to the success of Vooruit, but we saw that the party very quickly lost its feathers when the revelations about him broke out. It is often said that Rousseau made major reforms, but I am still waiting for someone to explain them to me. He mainly played on social networks. But politically speaking, fortunately there was Frank Vandenbroucke who managed to stay the course.

Freya Vanden Bossche still felt that it would be stupid to deprive yourself of a Conner Rousseau for the June 2024 election…

From what I heard internally, it was not very followed. Many Flemish socialists want Rousseau to take a sabbatical and be forgotten a little. As Frank Vandenbroucke did when he was accused of having given the order to burn money in 1995. He went to be forgotten for a short time in England. He then came back little by little.

For Frank Vandenbroucke, it was quite successful…

Yes ! And I think Conner Rousseau would do well to imitate him.

Kristof Calvo announced that he was joining the Ecolo list in Hainaut. Is this a smart choice?

He tries not to be forgotten. He himself had said that he would end his political career. Now he’s doing this number. It’s not even original. The first socialist elected official in Flanders, Edouard Anseele, was elected in Liège. As there are difficulties in finding people to put on the lists, the environmentalists are happy to have it, but I don’t see the point. Calvo is in last place on the list. I have doubts that this will revive the dialogue between the two large communities. It’s a little personal number.

He says it himself that, in Hainaut, it is “the clash of the Titans”. Does he have a chance?

No. I believe that at Ecolo, they will already be very happy to stay where they were. When you see the state of the premises at Groen, it’s dilapidated. They will be below the 5% threshold if they are not careful. Will Calvo bring something to Wallonia? I do not think so. What does it represent for the general public? I can’t imagine people in La Louvière or Tournai being happy to see Mr. Calvo join the lists (laughs).

Julie Taton, Michel Claise… the parties multiply the white rabbits. Are these media personalities still assets?

I don’t really believe in these maneuvers. Doing a good job in parliament or government is what gets someone elected. A celebrity can score well, but that’s not always the case. That said, I think that if Stromae joined an MR list, he would probably have a lot of votes. But what does this ultimately bring to the political issue? That’s the real question. But I understand the parties’ interest. We must not forget that the ballot sets in motion a real money pump for the parties. I’m always surprised that, on the French-speaking side, we talk about it so little. 80 million euros are distributed each year to political parties. I find that scandalous. We can understand that the parties therefore want to have loud noises. But, ultimately, it is not Madame Taton who will make the big decisions. Nor Mr. Calvo for that matter…