Paul Rabbering takes over hours from Wouter van der Goes on NPO Radio 2 | Media

Jan 24, 2024 at 2:13 PM Update: 29 minutes ago

Radio DJ Paul Rabbering will temporarily take over the hours on NPO Radio 2 that have become available due to the departure of Wouter van der Goes. The final design has not yet been completed.

“Paul will be covering the hours in the near future. We hope to be able to report more soon,” a spokesperson for broadcaster KRO-NCRV said.

For the time being, Rabbering can be heard on the channel every day between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Van der Goes, who is switching to Radio Veronica, said goodbye to this time slot on Tuesday.

The program afterwards has also been released, as Frank van ‘t Hof is also leaving for Radio Veronica. On Wednesday at 8 p.m., presenter Evert Duipmans will fill in for a one-off, says broadcaster BNNVARA. It is not yet known who will step in next and what will be heard next Friday in the time slots that Van der Goes and Van ‘t Hof filled together.

A spokesperson for NPO Radio 2 says that the channel will discuss the permanent replacement with both broadcasters. “NPO Radio 2 will work with the broadcasters to determine how the released broadcast times will be finalized,” the spokesperson said. “For the time being, alternate substitutes can be heard at these hours.”

On Tuesday it was announced that Van der Goes and Van ‘t Hof are leaving NPO Radio 2 to make the afternoon show at competitor Veronica. It is not yet known when exactly that will happen.

Gerard Ekdom will also switch at a later date, in his case from Radio 10. Ekdom has been presenting the morning show there for five years and will be heard on the channel until July 31. It is not yet known who will succeed him there.

