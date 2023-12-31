Paula Abdul accuses Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault, producer denies | Music

Dec 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM Update: 29 minutes ago

Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe last Friday. The 61-year-old American singer was a jury member in the programs American Idol in So You Think You Can Dance, which Lythgoe produces. She accuses the 74-year-old producer of sexual misconduct.

According to entertainment website People The lawsuit accuses Lythgoe of sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender-based violence and negligence. The producer denies all allegations.

Paula Abdul states that she and her assistant were harassed twice by Lythgoe. The first incident is said to date from the beginning of this century, when she worked with him on the program American Idol.

Lythgoe allegedly pushed Abdul against the wall in an elevator, groped her and kissed Abdul with his tongue. The singer allegedly tried to push him away.

The second incident allegedly occurred in 2015 during the filming of So You Think You Can Dance have occurred. Then Lythgoe allegedly forced himself on Paula Abdul during a business dinner.

Nigel Lythgoe denies all allegations

Lythgoe denies to entertainment website TMZ all accusations. “To say I am shocked and saddened by Paula Abdul’s allegations is an understatement,” the producer said.

“For more than twenty years, Paula and I have worked together, as dear and platonic friends and colleagues.” Lythgoe calls the claims untrue. “They are very insulting to me and everything I stand for.”

