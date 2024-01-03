Paula Rădulescu is afraid of death. “I’m so sorry”

#Paula #Rădulescu #afraid #death

Paula Rădulescu, the first wife of the late Dem Rădulescu, who was brought back to life a few years ago, following an electric shock, wants to return to the spotlight. The actress hopes to be on the stage of the “Constantin Tănase” Magazine Theater again.

“This year has passed, and from 2024 I am waiting for him to give me a huge gift. Namely. I was born on June 24, the day of Sânziene. And I want 2024 to bring me health, the love of friends and the public who love me more than I hoped anyway. Let there be light all year round. I really want to get back on stage. I spoke with my good friend Adriana Trandafir, with Valentina Fătu. I am a pillar of the Theater and I thank from the bottom of my heart for the love of my colleagues and for those walls that still keep me strong”, she said.

Paula Rădulescu, heart problems

The ex-wife of Dem Rădulescu declared that she is not sick, but that she has heart problems. Her only fear is not to panic on stage and play her heart out in front of the audience.

Dem Rădulescu’s first wife is afraid of death. Photo source Youtube

“I’m not sick. I just have a problem with the heart, which only does what it wants. I might have a stable condition at some point. Anyway, I might play tonight if I feel good. I always have a repertoire and the words with me and I can switch from one to the other without any problem. The big problem is just the fear that my best friend, which is my heart, won’t make a party for me. I’m so emotional, I’m scared. Only when I know that I have to do something, I panic”, said Paula Rădulescu.

A difficult year for Dem Rădulescu’s ex-wife

The actress also said that she realized in 2023 that she is a coward and runs away from problems. She hopes that in 2024 she will have more courage and stop thinking about negative things.

“A coward. I take a lot of medicine, which sometimes even produces intoxication, they fight with each other and give me a bad mood, anxiety and distrust. I didn’t give myself what I expected from myself. I’m different, I’m sporty, I’m very cheerful. I didn’t go out, I’m extremely sorry for anyone who thinks age means you retire It doesn’t mean that at all. It means that if you are exuberant and have something to give, you really have to give. Of course, you don’t have to be embarrassed. That I have seen cases before. For me it really was a year of cancer. Which gives back. I have a lot of imagination and I look really good, without modesty. I don’t even know what to do, what underwear to wear. Anyway, a basil, from what I knew before, I will definitely have. I’m not asking for anything,” she said.

Paula Rădulescu is afraid of death

Paula Rădulescu admitted that she is extremely afraid of death because she doesn’t know what it’s like. She said that she already has many moments when she can’t breathe and when she feels dizzy, but she hasn’t been to the hospital in 3 years.

“Every day and every moment. A terrible fear. Because I don’t know what it’s like. I’m not afraid to go beyond. Just as God gave Stella what she wanted, because she did not know, and she passed away. I don’t want to be sick. When you have some big problems and some years, you think it’s over. And you are afraid, but not that it ends. But from that moment, of separation, when you can’t breathe anymore. The difficulty that no one could explain. Clinical death is nonsense, you are under sedatives that induce various, if you have a rich mind. No one went beyond and returned.

I expect this any time. He is unique and inexplicable, I am afraid of him. And if it comes, I can’t wait to see the experience. I’m sorry I won’t be able to tell. But I’m afraid, because I’m often so sick, my heart is having some problems, I can’t breathe, I’m dizzy, I’m panicking. But I was so sick that I haven’t been to the hospital for three years,” the actress told Cancan.