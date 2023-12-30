Paulius Jurkevičius. The year ends with Satan’s victory! Shall we celebrate?

#Paulius #Jurkevičius #year #ends #Satans #victory #celebrate

There’s a strange unwritten rule: A columnist’s last piece of the year should be written in an upbeat way. We did this, we didn’t do that, we still did a lot, we live well, let’s not joke, very well, almost the best. This week, such praise texts for 2023 were baked one by one by fellow commentators. I don’t squeeze. The minor does not leave, only the minor.

Of course, it is necessary to explain why. I explain. He, the devil of world geopolitics, ends the year full of optimism. Faith that the coming year will be better. He does not hide it: look, you – there in the West, I am full of satanic hope: my victory is near.

One sleepless night I wondered: what would I say to Putin if he invited me to my long table for a New Year’s Eve conversation? I would say what I think about him. What the readers of this portal, Lithuanians, Poles, Ukrainians and other people think. I would thank you for the invitation and say: President, you are a despot and a dictator. You are a tyrant of the 21st century. The same terror of geopolitics as the German Führer or the Italian Duce. I would tell him: you are a terrorist, a colonizer. The blood of children, women, old people is on your conscience. You deserve to be punished, I would tell him. Let me remind you: an international arrest warrant has already been issued for you. You will be punished, I would definitely say this.

I try to imagine what he would say to me. He would bow his head and give his cold, specific kgbist look from his armpits. Probably wouldn’t be bothered at all. Would be happy. He would give me a sly smile and then stick the weekly newspaper at me. Consider The Economist of London with the headline: Putin seems to be winning. Putin seems to be winning. And the drawing: Putin’s head with clockwork gears instead of a brain. This is how the English see the situation.

Then they would take it and show it to Le Figaro in Paris. Vladimir Putin optimistic for 2024, – Putin is an optimist for 2024. This is what the French think. Then the Hamburg weekly Die Zeit would pick up: What if Russia wins? What if Russia wins? See what the Germans are saying? Finally, Milan’s Corriere della Sera would ask: „But then Putin wins?“ So Putin wins? Look at what the Italians are posting.

At the end of the year, London, Paris, Hamburg, Milan write in capital letters in the text headings: dear readers, attention, he wins, the devil of geopolitics. And you incorrigible optimists, celebrate and tell us how wonderful 2023 was. And what a wonderful year 2024 could be.

At the end of the year, there is a general, not very cheerful (except, of course, incorrigible optimists and slobbery peace opportunists) surprise: how did it happen here, he wins?

I will remind you what we Westerners thought and said about him. We studied Satan’s photos and analyzed his health status with the help of renowned diagnosticians. He is about to die because of cancer. He doesn’t have much left because he’s all swollen, look. Drinks fresh deer blood, so he’s still alive, but not for long. But he doesn’t even think about dying, he holds up perfectly, endures a long, several-hour “press conference”. He simply poked us Westerners.

Then there was a long table, remember? We laughed. Because he is crazy. The final stage of paranoia, he feels that his environment is about to destroy him. It is a pity: as the environment trembled before him, so it continues to tremble. Everything is left behind, the classic cocktail of dictatorship is working: unbridled censorship, unbridled propaganda, unbridled repression.

He is hiding there – in a concrete bunker dug deep in the Ural Mountains. Closed, barricaded, scared. He does not know how to use a computer, he does not know how to use the Internet, so he has lost contact with the state and the world. Of course not, this year we saw: flying around the world! Chinese secretaries, Arab sheikhs and sultans roll out the red carpet for him. He is smiling.

The Wagner summer rebellion was probably the lowest point on Putin’s power curve. A fun crime thriller developed: Super Bandit vs kgb monster, who will win? We almost wanted to take a breather and go on vacation, because Prigozhin, like the hero of the classic Russian dramaturgy, blurted out: “To Moscow, to Moscow.” The West was beaming with satisfaction: finally there was one not-so-sympathetic looking creature on Earth who dared to throw down the gauntlet to the devil of geopolitics. How did it all end? How is that? A pile of ashes and debris.

Then there was a celebration of NATO summits in Vilnius and a festival of syllogisms “we will accept Ukraine, but we don’t know when we will know”. From that moment Satan recovered. The Ukrainian counterattack began to stall, “Leopards” exploded on Surovikin mines, Iran and North Korea increased the supply of weapons, anonymous tankers of oil dollars continued to carve the seas. Finally, the Russian military industry moved in, even the Americans were surprised to report: the bread baking plant in Tambov started producing drones, wow… It turned out that Putin knows the Russians very well: apart from Italian Parmesan and French cognac, they will be able to survive on other rotten Western delicacies. It even survived the last – the twelfth package of Brussels sanctions.

In the fall, Satan received a satanically fun gift: the slaughter of Hamas in Israel and the war in Gaza. Demonstrations of solidarity with Palestine in the capitals of the Western world were also a fun gift basket. Because after all, against Israel, against the “Americans”, against NATO, for peace. Next year, the biggest gift awaits: Trump in the White House. And then even a few old F-16s won’t save “Zelionkas” (that’s what Lithuanian people call the president of Ukraine, who are fed up with “blue yellow” flags and tolls, there aren’t many of them yet, maybe 10 percent, but with every smile of Putin, they are increasing, therefore, there will be significantly more of them next year as well).

In Lithuania – she loved Ukraine the most and hated Putin the most – emotions subsided. The vagus began and the vagus ended. It started at the most inappropriate time – when Ukraine was doing well without us, when enthusiasm was bubbling, the heat of the struggle was pulsating. And it ended at the most inopportune time – when their enthusiasm died out, the heat of the fight was gone, when the former comedian in military clothes no longer aroused mass admiration, he no longer seemed like the charismatic president of a heroic nation.

Even the two curves of the image – the devilish Vladimir P. and the cool Volodymyr Z. behave strangely, bend at the end of the year. The first – from the bottom up, the second – from the top down. The first V prepares for the election, the second V prevents the election to the delight of the first. We can only shrug our shoulders and express our surprise: oh my God, what paradoxes of democracy!

The inexorable lesson of 2023 for us Westerners becomes apparent: you can hate your enemy, you can blame, curse and curse him, you can demand the most terrible punishment. There’s only one thing you can’t do: believe that your enemy is a dead brainless old man. The devil of geopolitics is just waiting for this.

Happy New Year, dear readers!