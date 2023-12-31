Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia

#Paulo #Fernandes #raises #million #sale #thousand #shares #Greenvolt #Energia

Paulo Fernandes, Greenvolt’s second largest shareholder, sold close to 800,000 shares in recent days, having raised around 6.4 million euros.

Through his Actium Capital, the businessman “sold, on Euronext Lisbon, between the 27th and 28th of December 2023, 779,346 shares

representing 0.56% of the share capital and voting rights of Greenvolt – Energias Renováveis”, reads a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission, this Saturday, December 30th.

As a result of such an operation, the company of the also administrator and shareholder of Medialivre – owner of Negócios, CMTV, Correio da Manhã, Record and Sábado – “began to hold 15,311,847 shares representing 11.00% of the share capital and rights Greenvolt – Renewable Energies”.

The businessman sold these shares slightly below the price of 8.30 euros corresponding to the consideration offered in the OPA by the North American Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), which agreed to purchase the shares of Greenvolt’s seven largest shareholders, for a total of 60.86 % of the company’s capital, for 703 million euros, with Paulo Fernandes receiving 133.6 million.