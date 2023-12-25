Paulo Paim defends cannabidiol-based medicines in the SUS

Senator stated that although the Judiciary grants authorizations to import the medicine, the process is expensive

Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) defended on Monday (Dec 18, 2023), the medicinal use of cannabidiol in treatments in the SUS (Unified Health System). The congressman asked for the approval of the project, of his authorship, which establishes the national policy of free provision of medicines formulated from plant-based substances, which are derived from marijuana.

Paim stated that although the Judiciary grants authorizations to import the medicine, the process is very expensive.

According to the senator, the report “Economic Impact of Cannabis“prepared by Kaya Mindi, shows that approximately 6 million Brazilians can directly benefit from the treatment of a wide range of diseases with the introduction of medicinal cannabidiol.

He also stated that the international medical community recognizes the therapeutic properties of cannabis in the treatment of various diseases, as well as the reduction of chronic pain, covering conditions such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, glaucoma, depression, autism, fibromyalgia and sleep disorders.

“This issue is not local, it is global, and Brazil cannot escape its responsibility. We are dealing with lives, pain, the dignity of the human person, the right to health and well-being, and the right to happiness. If Anvisa has already released it to those who can buy it, why doesn’t it guarantee this medicine, for medicinal purposes, to those poor too? Pain, my dear ones, knows no borders or destinations.”said Paim.

With information from Senate Agency.

