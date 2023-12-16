Paunovic is crucified by his 12 Judas, who are already stalking, of course, Fernando Gago

#Paunovic #crucified #Judas #stalking #Fernando #Gago

The Chivas coach, Veljko Paunovic, lacked self-criticism, and hid behind a tired, insulting, silly verse, about protecting those who he already knew were willing to betray him on and off the field

THE ANGELS — Chivas adrift again. Veljko Paunovic is out and the Guadalajara seems to go into talks with the Argentinian Fernando Gago.

The reasons for the separation? They will get to know each other. The hasty concert of rumors does not stop. All versions, obviously, dung the former coach, the players, the managers, but, most seriously, the institution that was once the most revered in Mexico. Today, he is a laughingstock.

Veljko Paunovic made mistakes in key games, and especially in important rivalries, such as against America, when he was not able to instill caste in his players. EFE/ Francisco Guasco

1.- Was Pauno outraged that they imposed a pardon on those punished for serious indiscipline: Christian Calderón and Alexis Vega?

2.- Or did the absolute divorce with the missing Pocho Guzmán, an outburst that some claim, come to blows?

3.- Refuse to use goalkeeper Óscar Whalley?

4.- The results and the way in which Pumas eliminates it?

5.- The tiredness of the interference of Fernando Hierro and Amaury Vergara’s brother-in-law, Alejandro Manzo?

6.- All of the above?

Pauno certainly made mistakes in key games, and especially in important rivalries, such as against America, when he was not able to imbue caste in his players, most of them fanatical apostles of bourgeois impudence.

And certainly, Paunovic lacked self-criticism, and he hid behind a tired, insulting, silly verse of protecting those who he already knew were willing to betray him on and off the court. It is true: if the right to authority was publicly taken away from him, he was left naked and castrated in front of the locker room, swarmed by cynics more willing to lynch him than to redeem him.

Without a doubt, the strange – whether absurd or perverse – way of managing the team on the part of Hierro, Amaury and the uncomfortable brother-in-law draws attention. They preferred to strengthen the bad apples (Chicote, Vega and Guzmán), rather than establish a genuine, brave, gallant, honest precedent on how to impose discipline.

It is evident, for example, that since March 4, in the 2-0 win over a hopeless Santos, Víctor Guzmán did not appear again with that weight of leader, figure and outstanding player, who promised to lead Chivas to the title, even so , he was given the privilege of doubt, even when reports from Pachuca claim that his representative went to offer it a few days ago, even before the second leg against Pumas.

Yes, Pauno made many mistakes, but it was clear that the locker room was a dump without law, order, ethics, responsibility or commitment. Remember that Fernando Beltrán himself, in a podcast with Miguel Ponce, tells him about the entire crisis, the entire schism, the entire earthquake that occurred at halftime of the Vuelta Final against Tigres, going into the break with a 2-0 lead. Some goats turned into the wolf of other goats.

And in that same talk, Beltrán incriminates his teammates, and of course highlights Paunovic’s incompetence to shout out authority and establish order for the second half. Instead of the harmony that is usually found at the end of halftime in each locker room, according to Beltrán’s story, the players came out grunting and scolding each other. And Tigres found themselves with a divided, resentful, and disconcerted opponent.

Of course, all that black blood that emanated and flowed through the locker room in that fateful halftime, congealed for the next tournament, this Apertura 2023 that is about to end. Neither Pauno nor anyone else foresaw that this rot had taken root among players with carcinogenic attitudes.

Veljko’s confession at a press conference after the debacle against Tigres, and Beltrán’s narrative, make it clear that Guadalajara gave up the game, without necessarily detracting from the feline resurrection.

Now they are supposedly going for Fernando Gago. But will someone tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, to the Argentine coach? Or they will give you a biased, manipulated truth, washing their hands with the blood – not at all innocent – of Paunovic.

From the outset, Gago should know that the three bad apples will continue there, because even Chicote Calderón is not wanted by anyone, and regarding Alexis Vega, the supposed interest on the part of MLS teams, Arabia and Conchinchina is a fallacy. And of course, Guzmán will continue, with a hypocritically conciliatory tone, until they ask him to respect the weight and the clinical and athletic demands placed on him, and then he rebels, as he did when Pauno demanded a double work session to get in shape. .

For now, the footballers, under the complicit and paternalistic criteria of Chivas, are exonerated, and Pauno, whether he resigned or was forced to resign, ends up being the one sacrificed, and in this way, Fernando Hierro himself saves his onerous fortnight, knowing, of course, that what they paid him in Chivas they had not paid him and no one will ever pay him in Spain.

And Amaury? Perhaps in good faith, and out of little love for Chivas, knowing that it is a forced and uncomfortable inheritance, he prefers to distance himself and hand the team over to guys like Marcelo Michel Leaño, Hierro himself, and the astute brother-in-law Manzo.

This confirms that, since it was acquired by Jorge Vergara, Guadalajara is not a feeling, or a passion or a love, but strictly, a poorly run business, and managed with the same mercantilist criteria as the group’s parent company, OmniLife.

But, in Chivas no one is lied to. When he arrives at the institution, due to the fickle, cowed way in which he is handled, each coach knows that the day of his presentation is the first of his last days directing Guadalajara.