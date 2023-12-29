Pay attention to these symptoms and increase your chances of recovery

#Pay #attention #symptoms #increase #chances #recovery

Fast every second human in Deutschland According to the Robert Koch Institute, people become ill over the course of their lives and cancer. At men they are 47 percentat Women around 43 percent. Die Death rate However, it works back – well that Half can according to information from Krebsinformationsdienstes on a hope for healing. The first signs of cancer often remain unnoticed for a long time. But the earlier the cancer is detected, the better the chances of recovery usually are. What can the first signs of a disease look like in children, adolescents and adults? How does your body warn you early? Anyone who is diagnosed with cancer is usually faced with chemotherapy – but what does this treatment do to the body?

Cancer in children and adolescents: first symptoms

Cancer usually affects us very hard unexpectedly. The reason for this is often that the possible signs of illness seem very harmless at first and hardly suggest that it is a more serious illness. Especially in children, signs like bruises, Fever or Headache are so common that they are rarely taken seriously when it comes to cancer.

However, you should be aware of the signs that can indicate cancer. If these symptoms are severe, cannot be explained, persist for a long time or continue to worsen, you should not hesitate to have everything checked out by your pediatrician.

Possible so-called “General symptoms” can indicate that the organism is defending itself against the spread of cancer cells. As well as Fever as well as paleness, fatigue, reluctance to play, growth delays or a weight loss can be an indication that the body is fighting cancer cells.

Detecting cancer early: Pay attention to certain symptoms

Other so-called “Local symptoms” lead to a change in the body. If the cancer cells continue to expand and displace the healthy tissue, it can occur in the area of ​​the affected organ swelling or Pains come, but also to Vision problems, Loss of consciousness, paralysis, seizures or bone pain.

Which symptoms appear depends on which one Organ is attacked by the cancer cells and how strong the immune system is in general. The very different signs of illness make it difficult to clearly define the possible symptoms.

Bone pain For example, they can be caused by leukemia, but can also just be an indication of a growth spurt. It is important that you identify possible symptoms that you have identified. keep an eye on and if there is no improvement, see a doctor.

Recognizing signs of illness in adults: Symptoms often seem harmless

Cancer is a disease that causes the death of approximately 230.000 People are to blame: The illness should therefore be taken seriously. Not only in children and adolescents, but also in adults in rare cases harmless symptoms indicate cancer.

If you are suffering from one or more symptoms, you should definitely consult a specialist to be on the safe side: If it is really cancer cells that are attacking your healthy tissue, it can be one early diagnosis prevent worse consequences and make a cure more likely. The symptoms can often be explained by a benign disease.

Are you tactile? Swelling, hardening or lumps stuck on your body – for example on the breast – this can be a warning sign of cancer. These can appear on the skin as well as on the mucous membrane or in the soft tissues and usually do not cause any pain. Deodorants containing aluminum are suspected of causing breast cancer – what is the truth in the claim?

Listen to your own body: take changes seriously

Other possible warning signs include changes in the breast or testicles Lymph nodes in the armpit area, groin or neck as well as changes in the goiter. In addition, one could persistent coughthe change in a long-standing cough as well constant coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty swallowing, chronic hoarseness or bloody sputum be physical signs of cancer.

Take it seriously if you Skin changes, moles and warts in terms of their size, shape and color, jaundice, patchy reddened palms or liver stars. Symptoms could also include blood in the semen, Bleeding after menopause or spotting between periods, Changes in bowel movements or urination(such as pain, small amounts of blood, unusually frequent urination, or weak, interrupted urine flow).

Additionally, you should avoid symptoms such as unusual and persistent ones Changes in digestive habits, Heartburn, a frequent feeling of pressure or fullness, flatulence, stomach pain and unusual bleeding or discharge (for example from the mouth, nose, urethra or vagina), persistent belching, vomiting, loss of appetite weight loss of unknown origin, Take paleness, anemia, fatigue and poor performance seriously.

Other warning signs in adults may indicate cancer

Warning signals that often appear are beyond this Fever, sweating, dizziness or racing heartnew headaches, vision problems, seizures, unusual persistent itching, neurological disorders such as paralysis, Language and coordination disorders or new clumsiness, severe personality changes and non-healing or poor healing Wounds.

There are also symptoms that are specific to: men may occur. These include weak and interrupted urine flow, inability to urinate, difficulty starting to urinate, and a hardened or enlarged testicle. At Women Other warning signs may include a hardened breast or lump in the breast, the distortion of a nipple, unusual vaginal bleeding (for example after sexual intercourse) or brownish discharge.

The symptoms are very varied and depend on the location and aggressiveness of the cancer cells. The basic warning signals generally appear when the cancer grows and also affects the function of neighboring organs, nerves or blood vessels.

Early action is important if cancer is suspected – that’s how important prevention is

If you notice one or more of the listed symptoms, you should consult a doctor if they are unexplained, persistent, or worsen over time.

In principle, acting as early as possible after recognizing the warning signs can helpto gain clarity and increase the chances of a complete cure if you actually have an illness. Good introspection is therefore important. If you cannot clearly identify the symptoms, it is important that you see a doctor. Regular preventive examinations are also recommended: For example, early forms of colon cancer can be removed through a colonoscopy during a preventive examination. Preventative examinations offer you the opportunity to detect cancer early and initiate the necessary treatment immediately.

Some basic measures that everyone can integrate into their everyday lives to reduce the risk of cancer not to smoke, rarely to consume alcoholcheck-ups and perceive body signals, feel the female breast or male testicles, avoid being overweight, exercise regularly and follow a healthy and balanced diet.

Detecting cancer: These diagnostic methods exist

Every illness diagnosis has one detailed anamnesis Ahead. This is about the individual medical history and asks for all information that could be relevant for the medical professional. This is followed by careful attention physical examinationsthat can detect cancer. The basic examinations include endoscopy, biopsy, imaging procedures, microscopic diagnostics and molecular diagnostics.

Die endoscopic examination is also called “interior reflection”. This involves taking a closer look at the organs – methods you are familiar with are often gastroscopy or colonoscopy. Among the imaging studies This includes, for example, X-ray images, computer tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), scintigraphy, positron emission tomography (PET) and ultrasound. By providing visual insights into the body, doctors can see whether the tissue is healthy or whether there is diseased tissue.

In a so-called Biopsy Individual cells or tissue are removed. For example, after being stained, these individual cells are examined microscopically in the laboratory so that a possible tumor can be quickly diagnosed. In contrast, the microscopic diagnostics Urine samples, blood samples, tissue or cell samples examined directly under the microscope. But the body’s own test material, which was obtained from a biopsy or a smear, can also help differentiate the type of tumor or further confirm a suspicion. Last is this molecular diagnostics helpful in distinguishing the type of tumor. Tumor cells are removed and their genetic material is examined. Some types of tumors have genetic changes that drive the growth of the tumor. In this way, individual treatment tailored to you can be carried out.

This article contains general information on the relevant health topic. It is not intended to be used for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. This article cannot in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Individual questions about medical conditions should always be answered by an expert.

