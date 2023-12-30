Pay attention to these tubes of paint for children recalled in several major brands

In recent weeks, parents, uncles and aunts have had to run to the stores. With one objective: to find the objects designated by the youngest in their lists sent to the Santa Claus. Yes, you probably know: the latter does not really manage the delivery of gifts to under the tree. Some of our dear little ones swear by figurines and dolls. Others dream of electronic gadgets. And of course, there are also budding artists, fans of practical work. However, if you have given tubes of paint to one of your dear little darlings, read the following carefully. In fact, the brand Crayola had to set up a product recallon several batches, designed to allow children to paint with their fingers… Let’s take stock!

How can I identify the kits affected by this product recall?

Nowadays, many health professionals are warning about the amount of time young people spend in front of screens. Also, some parents prefer to avoid game consoles and boards. And this, in order to encourage more stimulating gifts, which awaken little ones to artistic activities. Unfortunately, Crayola has just raised the alarm about batches of finger paint tubes. This product recall began on December 28. Here is the data to check on the packaging :

  • These are batches of 4 tubes of paint, marketed under the name CRAYOLA Mini Kids
  • The model in question corresponds to the reference: Ref. Style #: 81-1476 – Code #: 81-1476-E-203
  • The batches affected by the product recall bear the GTIN code 071662114763 and the n°J2022 (visible at the box barcode).
  • These lots were on shelves until December 27. They could be found in Sajou stores, La Grande Récré, Cora, Auchan, LeclercJoué Club, King Cadeau, Hyper U, Maxi Toys, Tiniloo and Starjouet.
The product recall initiated by Crayola – Photo Credits: Capture Consumer Recall

What risks?

To avoid the slightest incident that could lead to a scandal, brands are being very cautious these days. And in case of doubt about the dangers of a food or an object offered for sale, manufacturers prefer to anticipate by launching a product recall. Determined to prioritize child safety, Crayola therefore published an alert on the site Consumption reminder. The information sheet describes a chemical risk due to hazardous components suspected to be present in paint tubes. To know :

  • an allergenic and carcinogenic, mutagenic and reprotoxic substance (formaldehyde).
  • an allergenic substance for the skin.

Which can give rise to poisoning and external injuries ! A worrying situation, when we know that the first one must theoretically be used with bare hands by very young children. If you think you purchased one of the kits affected by this product recall, here is the instructions :

  • Do not use this paint anymore, and do not leave it within the reach of children.
  • Contact the store that sold you the kit to obtain a refund.

