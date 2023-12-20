“Pay back your debt” and chase you all the way to Earth and threaten you…檢, 2030 loan sharks arrested and indicted

#Pay #debt #chase #Earth #threaten #you檢 #loan #sharks #arrested #indicted

Panoramic view of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, Seocho-gu, Seoul. /Chosun DB

A group of illegal loan sharks in their 20s and 30s were arrested and indicted for encouraging acquaintances to gamble on the Internet, incurring tens of millions of won in debt, and then attempting to extort money by threatening and imprisoning them. It was investigated that they chased the victim all the way to the police precinct and acted violently in order to receive personal protection.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office’s Criminal Division 3 (Chief Cho Seok-gyu) announced on the 20th that it had arrested and indicted four men in their 20s and 30s, including Mr. Lee, on charges of violating the Act on Punishment of Violent Acts, etc. on the 19th.

According to the prosecution, Mr. Lee is suspected of borrowing 270 million won worth of loans without registering with the competent government office from October 2020 to November last year. Mr. Lee and others are also accused of encouraging an acquaintance to gamble on the internet in July of this year, causing him to incur a debt of 90 million won, and then attempting to collect the money by threatening and confining him in the name of debt collection.

It was investigated that when the police officer who responded to the victim’s report took the victim to the police station for personal protection, he chased the victim to the police station, showed his tattoos, and shouted at the victim to “come out” in a threatening manner.

In addition, two of them received treatment at the emergency room of a nearby hospital after hitting their heads with a liquor bottle. During this process, they tore their clothes to expose their tattoos, saying, ‘It was unfriendly and the treatment was not done properly,’ and wandered around the hospital and opened the automatic door of the emergency room. He was also charged with violating the Emergency Medical Services Act by being abusive, such as pushing and breaking things.

It was found that some of them behaved like gangsters by posting group photos on social media with gang members showing off their tattoos.

A prosecution official said, “We will take strict action against crimes that show organized power and pursue economic benefits through methods such as illegal private financing.”