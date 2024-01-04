Paycheck increase as a result of the fringe benefit: up to 2,000 euros for workers who find themselves in this situation

#Paycheck #increase #result #fringe #benefit #euros #workers #find #situation

Extra money in the paycheck thanks to fringe benefits: increases are coming from the Government in the form of exemptions of up to 2,000 euros.

Per fringe benefit means all those benefits to support the worker put in place, directly or indirectly, by corporate welfare. Usually these are not benefits in the form of money, but goods, services or vouchers. The State intervenes to promote these benefits with tax exemptions. This means that the various benefits given by the employer are not taxed up to a certain threshold.

The news of the last few days depends on Budget bill approved by the Senate, which decided to change the tax exemption threshold of fringe benefits. And that’s not all: the Government also wanted to expand the list of benefits itself. Therefore the Budget Law has returned to the topic of fringe benefits. In this case, with art, 1, comma 16which involves the introduction of a new limitvalid only for the year 2024, of temporary non-taxability of fringe benefits.

Furthermore, for the first time, with paragraph 17 of the same law, the applicability of this threshold to expenses for rent and interest on mortgages contracts for the purchase of the first home. This expansion affects all employees equally.

The aforementioned limit has been increased: this is how fring benefits manage to favor a heavier paycheck. Basically, the limit has been raised up to 2,000 euros for employees with dependent children. This goes from 258.23 euros to 1,000 euros for employees without dependent children. And then 2,000 euros for those with dependent children.

Fringe benefit: up to 2,000 euros for employees with dependent children

The law reveals that i. are considered dependents family members including children with a total income equal to or less than 2,840.51 euros (before deductible charges). Children under the age of twenty-four with a total income equal to or less than 4,000 euros are also considered dependent.

The raising of the tax and contribution exemption threshold for fringe benefits is not the only innovation that workers will be able to take advantage of on their paychecks. In fact, there is also aexemption from sums paid or reimbursed by the employer for the payment of domestic utilities (water, electricity and gas). Or to contributions for the rental contract of the first home. And then to the interest on the mortgage relating to the first home.

Very important is precisely the reference to the first house. In practice, the sums paid to the worker for the rental contract of the first home or for the interest on the mortgage fall within the exemption.