Paying $10 to remaster The Last of Us Part II won’t hurt you » Vortex

Let’s say at the outset that remastering a game that is only a few years old can seem a bit inappropriate in principle. I agree that studios could put effort into developing more games, even better experiences, continuing stories, and generally anything new and fresh. On the other hand, I understand the desire – whether it is driven by image or business interests – to have all your jewels together, shiny and in the highest possible quality, even with the transition to a new generation of consoles. This brings us to Sony and the improved version of The Last of Us Part II, which seemingly needs no improvement at all. Technically, it stood at the peak of possibilities in the era of PS4, it has not aged even in terms of the story, and three and a half years after its release, it still stirs emotions. From the point of view of the standards set by the PlayStation 5 console, it lacked support for the DualSense controller, an even higher resolution or faster loading, which the remaster brings and adds a number of other bonuses, including a new game mode.

Adequate price tag

One of the key things that helps improve the look of the 2020 game remaster is its price. You may now only vaguely remember, but when, just a year after the release of the first part of The Lat of Us, the remastered version for the PlayStation 4 was released, Sony said $50 for the game, but without the option to upgrade the original title from the PlayStation 3. Ten years later later, the remaster of the second part will cost you similar money, in the standard edition for 1189 crowns, so if you haven’t played this work from Naughty Dog yet, it’s a pretty strong argument for changing it. But I acknowledge with even greater joy that this time the upgrade can take place, so if you already own the game, you will only pay the equivalent of 10 dollars, i.e. approximately 230 crowns, and more than a fair amount of new content will fall into your lap beyond the scope of technical improvements. I would like to point out, however, that it is aimed mainly at fans who want to learn something more about the development of the game or its behind-the-scenes, and in the finale I place these bonuses above the mentioned new mode of No Return, with which you can spend quite a few evenings saturated with action.

Fan service

As someone who likes to watch various documentaries about the development of games or movies and listen to the director’s commentary, I really like the care that the developers have taken to commentate all the cutscenes that are in the game. Directly from the menu, without having to replay the entire game, you can select a specific scene and hear what Neil Druckmann, Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson and others have to say about it. I don’t want to overstate the commentary in any way, but there are times when you get a little more out of scenes thanks to the notes, which helped me realize some things in retrospect. In particular, Baker and Johnson, the voice actors of Joel and Ellie, add details about the mood they were in during the filming of a particular scene, for example, or reveal little things you might not have noticed. Neil Druckmann then, as the author of the play, reveals some screenwriting loops and connections, also a complementary view of the whole story.

You can spend up to 4 hours on the comments, and of course I must add that they are all accompanied by Czech subtitles.

It’s also nice that the commentary is dynamic, so if there was an active passage in the cutscene, you simply play it and the commentary immediately follows. And when the scene ends, you don’t have to go back to the main menu, because you just have to confirm the choice of the next cutscene and continue watching undisturbed. In this way, you can spend up to 4 hours on the comments, and of course I must add that they are all accompanied by Czech subtitles. I found no errors in them, neither terminological or grammatical, and everything thus maintains the expected standard.

This is just one part of the game development bonuses, the other part is the so-called lost levels, i.e. a trio of passages that were worked on, but ultimately not used in the game, which you can now go through. The playing of approximately 15-20 minute sections is preceded by an introductory speech by Neil Druckmann, and then you can listen to a commentary in several selected places about the situation or the game mechanism. This way, you can return to the big celebration in Jackson, go through a never-before-seen passage in the sewers, focused on environmental puzzles that the developers ultimately found too long, and fight a wild pig in the shop. The mission is launched separately from the menu, these are pre-alpha versions, but they are not broken in any significant way and again serve to give you a little closer look into the minds of the developers and understand how they decided on certain things.

The visual part of the bonuses is also complemented by podcasts about the development of the game, which, however, are not translated, as well as a trailer for the upcoming documentary Grounded II, which we already informed you about at Vortex. It will be added to the game in the form of a free update, and given that the trailer has Czech subtitles, it can be expected that the entire documentary will eventually be translated. Overall, I have to seriously praise the service that the developer offers to the players, and honestly, I wouldn’t regret investing the mentioned 10 dollars at this point. Yes, I like The Last of Us, I can therefore consider myself a fan and naturally I want to know more about the development, but objectively the effort put into the preparation of these bonuses is worth a bigger fast food menu.

The Last of Us as roguelite action?!

But if you’re curious to see what the developers brought to No Return, then the content that takes around ten hours to unlock and offers essentially endless replayability can really be talked about. Yes, it’s a roguelite mode where you enter with one of your chosen characters – Ellie and Abby are available to start with, but the menu unlocks quickly – and set off across five randomly generated encounters to kill one of the full-game bosses in the sixth . The concept of the mode counts on the use of familiar mechanics, such as upgrading weapons between encounters, improving abilities, crafting and buying things, and small tactics at the intersections of encounters, where you can choose the path forward several times. For example, your decision may depend on the amount of rewards you see before you go into battle, or the game modes that, like everything else, become accessible through repeated play.

Regardless of the fact that at first glance this is a fairly simple mode in which the developers basically just recycle content from the base game, it becomes quite complex and challenging later on. As for those game variants, there are four available and they are all quite different from each other. The attack is a series of three waves of different numbers and types of enemies that comb the entire level and you have to kill them. In the next mode, you are hunted as prey by an increasing number of enemies throughout the level, and it is up to you to survive within a set time limit. In the third mode, you must again reach the guarded safe within the time limit and open it before it closes for good, or kill all the enemies quickly. And finally, in the last one, you will enjoy the action to the fullest, because you have to defend yourself in a limited area from dozens of oncoming enemies, but you will have a partner at your disposal who can pull you out of the ditch. Overall, this makes the gameplay quite varied, and considering that there are only five games waiting for you until the final boss, alternating between a generous number of locations, even after a few hours I didn’t get a strong feeling of too much repetition.

Everything in Czech

Although the information will be heard in the text, we confirm once again that all new content, including bonuses in the form of comments from developers and dubbers, is available in Czech in the form of subtitles. We also note that the commented cutscenes are around four hours long, and the new game mode is not exactly stingy with texts either. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the promised documentary Grounded II, whose trailer has Czech subtitles, will also be localized.

But the fact is that after unlocking most characters, game modifiers affecting you, enemies, but also the image through various filters or weather effects, individual attempts to kill the boss follow the same pattern. Of course, each of the characters is made of a slightly different dough, some are easier to play, typically Tommy or Joel, others are more difficult, such as Mel or Leo, but gradually you start to follow the same path so that at the end you have enough equipment, ammunition and ability to withstand the final fight. Still, it’s not easy at all, which is also reflected in what The Last of Us Part II is basically like. Although the game is brutal, it is very action-packed in many places, you are mostly against the odds and subconsciously trying to attack from the ambush. If something goes wrong and chaos begins, you usually won’t be able to defend yourself against a larger group of enemies, your attempt ends and you have to start all over again with a different character, for example. However, you can choose before starting which game variants you want the game to choose from, or whether or not it should use modifiers or specific types of enemies. Thanks to this, it is possible to go through one game really quickly, for example, if you choose Loot as the only mode, which always only lasts a limited time from one to about three minutes, and just enjoy the silent killing. But there’s a lot of options, and while the result isn’t anything particularly deep or even something that could be considered a full-fledged standalone game, as a bonus in the package for the price mentioned several times, it’s more than a generous offering.

Guitar and speedruns

The last bonuses that the remastered version of The Last of Us Part II offers is a mode of free play on the guitar or banjo performed by Ellie, Joel or the composer Gustavo Santaolalla, and then tools for speedruns. In other words, there’s really more than enough, and that’s not even talking about the actual remaster of the base game. As I indicated above, the second part of this series doesn’t really need any extra improvements, but the developers did go into the picture and, in addition to really fast loading and full DualSens support, it brings two graphic modes. But I won’t end here on such a positive note, which is carried throughout the article, because the richer fidelity mode does bring a native 4K resolution, which is visibly reflected in the overall sharpness, but the jump to 30 fps from the double value of the performance mode is really noticeable. At the same time, the differences in image quality are almost imperceptible, regardless of the fact that the performance mode reaches 4K resolution only by upscaling the image rendered in 1440p. I therefore had no reason to drop to 30 fps, especially in the action mode of No Return, although I can understand that due to the certain cinematic nature of the basic game, even the fidelity mode can appear playable.

Regardless of this criticism and the remark that the roguelite mode can start to repeat itself in the basic procedures, I have not the slightest reservations that the remastered version of The Last of Us Part II was created. If every improved version of even a three-year-old game looked like this and sold for this price, the world would be a beautiful place. Well, at least on the gaming side, of course.