Payment of the 1st tranche continues in all regions of the Kingdom

#Payment #1st #tranche #continues #regions #Kingdom

LThis direct social assistance program is implemented in execution of the High Royal Directives aimed at establishing a solid system which ensures social protection to large sections of citizens.

This operation is seeing a large influx of families concerned in the different prefectures and provinces, thanks to the technical, administrative and logistical measures and procedures taken at the central and local levels, to which the different sectors concerned by the implementation of this Royal project adhere. which constitutes one of the pillars of the social state.

As part of the payment of the first tranche of direct social assistance, many citizens received an SMS informing them of the possibility of benefiting from the amount of aid allocated to them, in order to ensure protection against the risks associated with to childhood or aging, as well as support for purchasing power.

The testimonies of the citizens benefiting from this Royal initiative were unanimous as to its importance and its strong impact on their daily lives, highly praising the general conditions in which this operation takes place, marked by an efficient and fluid organization.

In order for this program to achieve the expected objectives, public authorities have made sure to interact with all of citizens’ concerns relating to the direct social assistance program.

The head of the Social Protection department at the Ben Msik district prefecture in Casablanca, Abdelmajid Chaouq, indicated in this regard that citizens wishing to benefit from this aid are supported in order of priority.

This aid can be considered as income for these families, the aim of which is to improve their living conditions, he added.

For his part, the head of the Social Protection department at the prefecture of the Berkane province, Khalid Hadri, stressed that a provincial monitoring commission was created with the aim of registering citizens with the RSU, noting that this operation is continues at the national level.

This commission, he continued, ensures logistical means and technical and legal expertise, in addition to supporting citizens wishing to benefit from direct social assistance.

The direct social assistance regime, which intervenes in application of the High Royal Guidelines contained in the speech of HM King Mohammed VI addressed to Parliament on the occasion of the opening of the 1st session of the 3rd legislative year of the 11th Legislature , is a national program which aims to improve the living conditions of families with children of school age or in vulnerable situations, and who currently do not benefit from any family compensation in accordance with the legislative and regulatory texts in force, with the aim of support their purchasing power.

This scheme targets millions of families not benefiting from family allowances, in particular those with children under the age of 21, as well as families without children or with children over the age of 21 and who are in a vulnerable situation.

Mobilizing an annual budget which will increase from 25 billion dirhams (billion dirhams) in 2024 to 29 billion dirhams in 2026, this program will contribute, in particular to the implementation of “dignity income for the elderly”, “family allowances for all households” and “lifetime support for people with disabilities”.

In order to target beneficiary families, the RSU will be adopted as a mechanism for assessing the standard of living of families, instead of taking into account family income.

The granting of monthly aid remains linked, essentially, to registration with the RSU which makes it possible to effectively identify poor and vulnerable families in all regions of the Kingdom, both in urban and rural areas. or mountainous.