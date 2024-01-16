Payne Haas hamstring injury, return date, Brisbane Broncos, Corey Oates, Round 1 teams, selection, Klese Haas, Titans

#Payne #Haas #hamstring #injury #return #date #Brisbane #Broncos #Corey #Oates #teams #selection #Klese #Haas #Titans

Payne Haas has joined the Broncos’ injured list after suffering a scare at training.

Meanwhile, the star prop has made a huge declaration about his younger brother.

And veteran Bronco Corey Oates is in line for a recall ahead of the historic Round 1 double-header in Vegas.

HAAS SUFFERS INJURY SETBACK

Broncos superstar Payne Haas has suffered a hamstring injury in an unfortunate pre-season setback.

That is according toNews Corp, who reports Haas reported the concern to Broncos medical staff on Tuesday and was put on restricted training duties as a result.

However it is not deemed a serious injury.

The 24-year-old joins a growing list of injured players at Red Hill which includes Jesse Arthars (ankle) and Fletcher Baker (groin), while Jordan Riki is also on restricted duties as he recovers from off-season shoulder surgery.

But the Broncos’ spirits remain high as they prepare for their Round 1 clash with the Roosters in the historic Las Vegas double-header.

Even Haas’ teammate Corey Jensen wasn’t too worried.

“I honestly don’t know (what’s wrong with him). I think he’s got a little niggle to his leg,” he said.

“He can kind of do what he wants when he’s training. If he’s a bit sore he can go and do his own thing.

“Everyone at times was finding it tough. It’s getting back up to speed with playing 13-on-13 and the grind of rugby league.”

Broncos coach Kevin Walters has spoken about his squad’s shortened pre-season several times. The Broncos played in the grand final before several players featured in the Pacific Championships. They’ve had to fast-track preparations in order to be ready for the Pre-season Challenge which kicks off in less than a month.

BRONCOS VETERAN SET FOR RECALL

After missing out on last year’s grand final, Broncos veteran Corey Oates is set to be recalled.

News Corpreports Oates is expected to return to the 17 and start on the left wing — the position he knows best — in the team’s Round 1 clash.

Oates battled injuries and also fell out of favour last season, recording just nine NRL games — his lowest since his debut season in 2013.

There was major doubt of the 29-year-old’s future at Red Hill but in a major show of commitment he took a pay cut to stay at the club.

He was, however, left out of the 17 for last year’s grand final with Jesse Arthars replacing him on the wing.

But the departure of Herbie Farnworth has opened the door for Oates’ return.

According to News Corp, Selwyn Cobbo will shift from right wing to left centre to replace Farnworth, Arthars will move to the right wing and Oates will slot in on the left wing.

Oates has spent majority of his 201-game career on the Broncos’ left wing. He is expected to get the nod over rising star Deine Mariner.

SUPERSTAR BACKS BROTHER FOR SIMILAR HEIGHTS

Payne Haas has declared his younger brother will be “in the convo for Origin in the next couple of years.”

Klese Haas is only 17 games into his NRL career at the Titans but his brother can already see the ingredients needed to play representative football.

“I don’t want to blow smoke up my ass, but I’ve been trying to help him a bit because I’ve been through it since I was 18 and just trying to give him pointers on what to do and what not to do,” Payne told Zero Tackle.

“As long as he keeps building, I’m pretty sure he’s going to be in the convo for Origin in the next couple of years.

“I watch all his games. I stress out more for his games than my own. It’s pretty crazy.

“I sit at the TV, and my missus is getting at me cause I’m yelling at the TV, and I just get real nervous watching my little brother, but I think that’s just probably love and just want him to do well.”

Klese made his NRL debut in 2022 and finished that season with two games under his belt. He forced his way into becoming a regular member of the Titans’ side last season, finishing with three tries in 15 appearances.

Klese Haas has forced his way into the Titans’ 17.Source: Supplied

While his older brother Payne — a three-time Prop of the Year — has represented New South Wales 11 times, Klese could actually decided to play for Queensland.

He was born in Sydney but moved to Queensland at the age of 10, which is three years before the cut-off age that can settle a player’s eligibility.

“I don’t know what his eligibility is; I’m a bit confused. I think he’s a Blue, but I don’t know,” Payne said.

“If he’s a Maroon, it’d be a bit weird, but I don’t know.”