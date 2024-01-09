Paysafe: Debit and credit cards are no longer the norm

#Paysafe #Debit #credit #cards #longer #norm

Traditional payment methods such as debit and credit cards are no longer the norm and we are witnessing the growth of alternative payment methods such as eCash and digital wallets that can be used by anyone, anywhere. This was commented by the international payment platform Paysafe, through whose systems transactions for more than 100 billion dollars pass annually.

Users will demand greater choice, reliability and security, the company says. According to her analysis, 2024 will see less of a revolution than a continued evolution of the biggest trends from 2023.

It’s Not Sci-Fi: How AI and Virtual Reality Are Changing Payments

Their entry has huge potential for business, Paysafe is convinced

So, for example, so-called embedded payments – making them part of the platform used by the customer with the aim of a better user experience – are expected to be among the main priorities of fintech companies: “They will not only continue to create new solutions for digital wallets, but will also demand a higher level of integration of payment services in traditional non-financial service platforms”.

Paysafe also has high hopes for decentralized finance, stressing, however, that companies will also have to deal with new regulatory requirements.

It is the growing challenges in terms of security and regulations, as well as increasingly accessible programming interfaces, that will help two other important fintech trends – so-called open banking (exchange of financial information via API) and increased collaboration between different market players.

Growth of over 60% in electronic money payments in Bulgaria

This is what the BNB reference shows

All of them are expected to use more and more artificial intelligence solutions as well. This is about creating code, content or user-interacting chatbots, but not only that: “Artificial intelligence can help streamline the payment flow or quickly identify the most accessible or useful payment option for a particular user and to provide it to him”.

In 2024, fintech companies will have to look strategically at topics such as ESG and quantum computing – they provide new opportunities, but also pose new challenges to businesses.