PC handheld Ayaneo NEXT LITE will cost $299, but does not contain SteamOS – Gaming – News

Ironically, “total control” is a hallmark of an open source operating system like Linux, not Windows.

You probably mean to say that as an avid Windows user you want to be able to run your desired Windows software, and because you are not used to Linux, you are not aware of the possibilities or alternatives. In most cases this is also possible, sometimes even better than Windows 11 when you involve old games, because WINE/Proton provides targeted compatibility of also the older Windows APIs. The biggest stumbling block is the current problem with anti-cheat, which in some cases does not want to reunite with the struggle that comes with “total control” of an open source operating system, where Windows actually imposes restrictions on the end user.

You also mention emulators. It may reassure you that the open source world has more in common with Linux than with Windows, and Linux binaries are therefore not uncommon. All popular emulators run on Linux, sometimes even better than on Windows due to the affinity that exists there.

As a Linux user, I see the fact that Valve has chosen to further develop its own Linux-based SteamOS + Proton with the Steam Deck as a huge win for consumers and gaming hobbyists, because it is the most successful step so far with the greatest chance of success. success in establishing Linux as a serious gaming platform for the PC. With the resources of the PC market’s largest gaming platform behind it, there is no longer any excuse for game developers to exclude Linux, even if it is through an intermediate layer such as Proton. This step is still in its infancy, and it will not happen without fits and starts, but over time the current problems (such as anti-cheat) will disappear because the market will adapt in our favor as long as this corresponds to the interests of the private sector. Valve to free itself from the anti-consumer tendencies of a publicly traded company like Microsoft that has held the future of the PC market hostage for too long while idolizing an Apple-like “walled garden.”

The fact that this now paves the way for other commercial parties such as Aya to experiment in this is a development that corresponds to the interests of gamers.

