PC Hooft Prize for Poetry goes to poet Astrid Lampe | Book & Culture

20 dec 2023 om 09:55

Poet Astrid Lampe will receive the PC Hooft Prize for poetry in 2024. The prize is awarded annually to a Dutch author for a constantly changing genre: narrative prose, reflective prose or poetry.

According to the jury, Lampe is “one of the most idiosyncratic” poets of today. She asks “pressing questions about climate, physicality and digitalization”.

“It’s nice that in this day and age it is more obvious that women are also lifted onto such a stage,” Lampe responded to the awarding of the prize.

Lampe’s oeuvre includes thirteen collections of poetry, including Rib in Sister city 2.0. “I try to tempt readers through very ordinary, everyday things to really absorb that poetry and thus drag them into that poetic space,” says the poet.

According to Lampe, poetry helps to “continue to breathe and find mental space” to deal with major crises. “In poems I do not give a consistent answer to all the difficult questions of our time. If I am angry about something and process that in a poem, I notice that the other side of the story is also discussed. A poem can be can be read in more ways. That takes the sting out of the polarization.”

