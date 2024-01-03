PCC, militia and pirates dispute the Amazon

Boat trips last up to eight hours from Breves to Gurupá, passing through geographically isolated locations, which facilitates pirate actions. Before the security forces were created, these groups used to steal cargo containing electronic equipment, passengers and even food in robberies lasting up to 12 hours, according to investigations by the Pará Civil Police.

But not even the permanent presence of security forces intimidates organized crime. In September, agents seized 1 ton of skunk, as super marijuana is called, on a vessel on the Tajapuru River, in the rural region of Breves.

The movement by river between the capital of Pará Belém and the capital of Amazonas Manaus is identified by the Civil Police as “strategic” for drug trafficking. In some cases, drugs are hidden in loads of fish, açaí or even among electronic equipment to evade inspections.

In some seizures, there were Peruvian or Colombian flags on packages of drugs, identifying the origin of the narcotic material. The material was escorted by pirates with rifles in fast boats that travel through labyrinths of rivers with several branches.
Arthur Braga, delegate of the Civil Police of Pará

AM: Pirates throw bodies into the river and escort drugs

Video records confrontation between police and pirates in the Amazon River Image: Civil Police of Amazonas

Armed with rifles, Amazon pirates use powerful watercraft to cross the Amazon and Pará rivers, escorting drugs for factions, according to the Civil and MP Police. “Normally, the vessels are lying in wait and supplied with weapons”, says prosecutor Igor Starling.

