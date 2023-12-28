Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage

#Peak #gasoline #demand #turns #mirage

Getting gasoline cars off the road is a process that will take decades, not years

Photo: Bloomberg LP

After fueling a car culture throughout the 20th century that reshaped cities and defined modern mobility, gasoline was to begin its long farewell this year. However, this did not happen, writes Javier Blas in a comment for Bloomberg.

Of course, Tesla Inc. and its competitors sold more electric vehicles in 2023 than in any previous year, reducing demand for fossil fuels. In the wealthy suburbs of London, New York and Beijing, electric cars are now commonplace. From this perspective, it appears that the world has already begun to “divest from fossil fuels” as agreed at the recent COP28 UN climate conference. But this is a mirage.

Even as sales of electric cars are on the rise, the global oil industry sold more gasoline than ever before this year, surpassing the previous peak of 2019, which the International Energy Agency (IEA) expected would remain an elusive all-time record. Outside the rich neighborhoods, the internal combustion engine still rules the market; in middle- and working-class areas, the energy transition remains a distant prospect.

Since the 1950s, when Henry Ford’s dream of a car in every middle-class American home became a reality, gas stations have begun to spring up next to restaurants and shopping centers, transforming the landscape and economies of the United States and countries around the world. world. Gasoline used to power cars accounts for roughly one out of every four barrels of refined petroleum products consumed globally.

As the climate crisis gains more attention, fuel is expected to play a smaller and smaller role as the energy transition continues — an early indicator of whether and at what rate the shift away from fossil fuels is happening. The theory was that as electric cars become more popular, demand for gasoline will be “disproportionately” affected, the IEA predicted in its latest five-year oil forecast, published in June. “This means the fuel is likely to show the earliest and most pronounced peak in demand” of all the fractions of the oil barrel, the agency added.

Although consumption will recover this year, it will not reach pre-coronavirus levels; estimates indicated a slight but steady downward trend. In the middle of the year, the IEA predicted that gasoline consumption would “never return to 2019 levels,” when demand reached 26.7 million barrels per day. Instead, consumption has risen to about 26.9 million barrels per day this year. In 2024, a further, albeit small, increase is expected to just over 27 million barrels per day.

As it stands, the peak in gasoline demand has been pushed back five years to 2024 from 2019. And it wouldn’t be surprising if, as more data becomes available and forecasts are updated, the peak shifts even further.

Global demand for petroleum fuels this year surpassed the record of pre-pandemic 2019. Source: Bloomberg/MAE

The post-peak growth of 2019 is particularly significant because it comes despite some notable headwinds: gasoline prices have been high, especially in local currencies outside the US dollar world; telecommuting remains a very popular option; and China’s economic growth has slowed.

The trend of stronger demand for longer offers three important lessons for the energy transition. First, stylized forecasts showing sustained declines in demand rarely survive the reality test – very often several months after publication. Second, announcements of peak demand generate a lot of media headlines, but when consumption surpasses these peaks, the public rarely hears about it, providing a misleading picture of the pace of the transition. Third, the transition away from fossil fuels will take longer than many expected.

It’s not all bleak, though. The world is embracing EVs, and over time their market share will continue to increase, especially in China, North America and Western Europe – boosted by generous subsidies in many countries. Even if demand for gasoline continues to rise, the rate of growth will slow. We may not have peaked, but we probably don’t have much growth ahead either.

Still, demand for gasoline benefits from a major force: the world is getting richer. There are about 1.1 billion passenger cars in use in 2023, up from about 850 million a decade earlier. Although an increasing proportion of these cars are powered by batteries, the absolute number of petrol cars has increased. This is a trend that will take decades, not years, to reverse.

