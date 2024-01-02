Pediatric Traumatology, why is it key in the development of the child?

#Pediatric #Traumatology #key #development #child

The Pediatric Traumatology and Orthopedics It is a subspecialty with its own entity, since the physiological characteristics of children are very different from those of adults, so both the pathologies and the treatments used will also be different.

One of the characteristics that differentiate children and adolescents from adults is the presence in their bones of a structure called physis or growth plate, vital in its development. Various surgeries are related to the physis and offer great results, but it is essential to have professionals specialized in children’s physiology.

The pediatric patient requires a specific management adapted to the different phases of its growth, whether a newborn, a toddler, a schoolchild or a teenager. Precisely, growth is what conditions pediatric orthopedic pathology and the therapeutic decisions that are made.

What is treated in a Children’s Traumatology and Orthopedics Service?

In the Orthopedic Surgery and Children’s Traumatology Unit of the Quirónsalud San José Hospitalby the doctor Monica Alvarez, explain that this specialty can be divided into two blocks. On the one hand, Traumatology, dedicated mainly to the treatment of fractures. And, on the other hand, Orthopedics, as its name indicates, focused on orthopedic problems.

The type of pathologies that Orthopedics treats are, among others, growth disorders, scoliosis, hip dysplasia or clubfoot. Serious syndromes or diseases such as childhood cerebral palsy are also addressed, in collaboration with other specialties such as Neurology.

The head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Children’s Traumatology Unit of the Quirónsalud Zaragoza Hospitalthe doctor Alejandro Sola, explains that to achieve a satisfactory solution, early detection is very important, which facilitates the use of less aggressive treatments. Among the most frequent problems treated in the unit are hip dysplasia and club and flat feet. Hip dysplasia, adds the doctor Jesus Breganteunit coordinator, is the most common congenital malformation in newborn children.

In addition to neonatal pathologies, from the Children’s Orthopedics Unit of the Quirónsalud University Hospital Madrid, explain that there are a large number of pathologies that affect regions such as the hip, knee, tibia or foot. In addition to spinal deformities such as scoliosis. In many of these cases it will be necessary to resort to surgery.

Casts also evolve

Although at an early age specialists in Children’s Orthopedics and Traumatology have to deal to a greater extent with orthopedic and growth problems, as children grow, the bruises and trauma They begin to gain more importance.

In summer, accidents related to beaches, swimming pools, scooters and bicycles are usually present. And in general there are more visits to the traumatologist. As the doctor explains Jose LirolaChildren’s Orthopedic Surgeon Quirónsalud Sacred Heart Hospitallos bone trauma They usually occur in the upper and lower extremities, to a greater extent and in this order in the radius, humerus, tibia, clavicle and femur.

In winter, as the traumatologist explains Manuel Leyes and the physiotherapist Angel Basasboth of the Clinic OlympiaFractures related to seasonal sports, such as skiing and snowboarding, are not uncommon. “Beginner skiers, children or adolescents are at increased risk of leg fractures, and children under 10 years of age have a 9 times higher risk than skiers over 20 years of age.“explains Dr. Leyes.

The solution, after a trauma, usually involves placing a cast on the affected limb. We are talking about a technique that is more than 160 years old and that logically can be improved. In fact, the Children’s Orthopedic Surgery team at Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón-IHP-Orthopediatrica has been using waterpoof plasters o submersible casts. This technique, which Dr. Lirola himself imported after a stay at the Boston Children’s Hospital in the United States, allows the patient to bathe daily, even at the beach or in the pool.

These submersible casts allow children to choose the cast in any color, they weigh less and if they feel itchy they can put their arm under the tap, but they also have advantages for the traumatologist himself, since this material does not appear on the x-ray. Furthermore, the doctor adds, “Unlike traditional plaster, the skin does not suffer or have a bad odor“.

Sports injuries in children and adolescents

During the school year, extracurricular activities and sports competitions also return. The doctor Gonzalo Samitierorthopedic surgeon Hospital Quirónsalud Badalona, explains that a third of childhood injuries occur during sports practice. Part of them are due to trauma and the rest due to repetitive or overload efforts.

“The most common traumatic injuries”, explains Dr. Samitier, “They are ligament sprains (ankle, knee), muscle-tendon strains (hip, thigh), fractures (any location) and dislocations (shoulder, kneecap).”. The risk of injuries increases as children grow, since although their motor coordination improves, they also acquire more physical strength. This, in this area, works against them.

Furthermore, the doctor explains, the way children and adolescents practice sports has changed a lot over the years, with many training sessions and competitions on weekends. It must be taken into account that They are developing children. with open growth cartilages – which are affected by stress. On the other hand, the early specialization required by each sport increases the risk of overuse injuriessuch as stress fractures and acute injuries.