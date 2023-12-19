pediatrician teaches how to relieve heat symptoms in babies

#pediatrician #teaches #relieve #heat #symptoms #babies

With high temperatures in summer, discomfort is normal, but babies are more prone to fluid loss, which can result in health problems in the heat, such as dehydration. Because little ones are unable to verbally communicate what they are feeling, parents and guardians must pay attention to signs that are not always similar to those seen in adults.

The pediatrician at Eco Medical Center, Fabiana Bernieri, advises parents to pay extra attention during this period. “Babies feel a lot of heat, but as they don’t speak, they end up expressing the sensation in a different way. They tend to be annoying, irritable and tearful,” she explains.

It is important to analyze changes in the skin. Because it is thin and sensitive, it is common for small water balls to appear due to sweat (prickly heat), with symptoms of redness, burning and itching. Furthermore, light and comfortable clothes are the best for this season.

Another warning is about dehydration indoors. Although the baby is protected, the pediatrician explains that high temperatures in stuffy and hot environments can contribute to dehydration. “The best thing to do is to leave the house well ventilated, with the windows open and, if possible, with the air conditioning on. This way we can maintain a stable temperature, but the air filter must be up to date, clean and at a temperature between 22 and 23 degrees, to keep the child cool”, says Fabiana.

According to the pediatrician, some care needs to be taken regularly to avoid health problems. Are they:

Hydration

Human milk is sufficient for hydration, being the most complete food in the first months of life. “Babies who are fed formula and are over six months old should drink more water throughout the day. Children over one year old can now drink water, fruit juices and coconut water”, informs the pediatrician.

It is important to highlight that before the sixth month the child does not need other food such as tea, juice, water or other type of milk. Only after six months should breastfeeding be supplemented with other foods, under the guidance of a specialist.

Sun exposure

The pediatrician warns to avoid the sun between 10 am and 4 pm because there is a greater emission of solar rays, increasing the risk of heatstroke and burns. According to the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, sun exposure should not occur before the first six months of life. For babies over six months, the ideal is 20 minutes outside this period.

Skin protection

The Ministry of Health recommends that sunscreen be used from six months onwards. It is important to apply the filter every two hours and use hats or caps to protect the child’s face when they are in the sun.

Insect bites are also common in summer, but you need to be careful because they can develop allergies in your baby. “Whenever possible, in babies over three months old, use repellent when exposed to situations in which bites may occur”, reinforces the pediatrician.