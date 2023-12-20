PEDOPHILE CRIME – A man rapes a 4-year-old girl

The Soavinandriana police made the arrest as soon as they received the complaint

Suspected of raping a little girl in the Soavinandriana district, a 38-year-old man confessed to the police to having committed the crime. He was transferred to the prosecution yesterday.

Scandalous. A 38-year-old man forced sodomy on a 4-year-old girl on December 12 in Soanierana-Mananasy, in the Soavinandriana district, according to local police.

An investigation was opened following a complaint from the child’s mother. The medical examination carried out at the District Reference Hospital Center (CHRD) shows that the little girl’s hymen and perineum remained intact. On the other hand, anorectal pain, a sign of inflammation and an abrasion were noted at the other orifice. Anal penetration took place, the diagnosis concludes.

The rapist knows the girl and her parents very well. He came to see them very often. That Tuesday he met them. He was going to get sweet potatoes from another person. The child allegedly insisted on accompanying him. He then took her away. After that, around 5 p.m., he directed her to an abandoned house located in the middle of the village.

Once inside, the thirty-year-old carried out his bestial acts on the girl. A teenage girl was passing by at the time and noticed them. She approached the door. The pedophile immediately got up and fled.

Unforgivable

The witness informed the girl’s mother of what she had just witnessed. The woman hurried to the empty house. She found no one there. It was on her return that she met her daughter. She questioned her. His child told him everything.

The rapist’s sister, in turn, asked the victim what happened. His answers have not changed. Shocked, his father cooked the author of the monstrosity. This executioner initially denied the crime. He admitted it after being headbutted by the child’s father.

Subjected to the barrage of questions from the police, the same manager said: “I asked him to expose himself to me when we arrived at the house. Seeing her nudity plunged me into temptation. »

“It was the first time I abused her. I always considered her my little sister. I admit that what I did was unforgivable. I also know that rape, especially of a child, is prohibited by law,” he regrets.

Embroidery Leonard