Pedro Borges de Oliveira reinforces Greenvolt with the purchase of 3% from the Poles of V-Ridium at the OPA price – Energia

Greenvolt reported this Friday that 1Thing Investments, owned by Pedro Borges de Oliveira, increased its stake in the renewable energy company. The information was communicated by the company led by João Manso Neto (in the photo) to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

1Thing Investments acquired 3% of the share capital, or 4,175,000 shares, for 8.3 euros per share from V-Ridium, “as well as granting an option to acquire an additional 2,365,875 shares representing 1.7% of share capital and voting rights in Greenvolt”, can be read in the document.

As a result of the operation, 1Thing goes from holding 9,848.239 shares representing 7.08% of the company, to 14,023.239 shares representing 10.08% of the capital, with “a total of 16,389.114 voting rights at Greenvolt”. V-Ridium’s Polish shareholding rose from 8.05% to 5.05%.

Due to the purchase option, the company informs that 16,389,114 shares corresponding to 11.78% of Greenvolt’s capital and voting rights are considered attributable to Pedro Borges de Oliveira.

Greenvolt, led by João Manso Neto, is currently the target of a general and voluntary public offer for the acquisition of all shares (OPA) by an infrastructure investment fund, Gamma Lux, based in Luxembourg, managed by the company Norte -American Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR). The consideration is 8.3 euros per share.

