Pedro Gonçalves announces next squad for CAN on Sunday

The announcement of the squad for CAN 2023, to be held in 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire, is scheduled for next Sunday, December 17th, at 3pm, at the Angolan Football Federation amphitheater.

The National Coach, Pedro Gonçalves, chose the setting of a press conference to reveal the long-awaited list of players who will represent Angola in the competition.

Expectations surrounding this announcement are high, with the nation eager to know the names that will defend the country’s colors in the continental competition.

The conference promises to reveal not only the selection of players, but also spark debates about Pedro Gonçalves’ strategic choices to face the challenges.