Pedro Gonçalves defines tactical plan for the game with Burkina Faso

The coach of the national team said this Saturday, 21st, in Bouaké, that he has a well-defined tactical plan for the game with Burkina Faso, next Tuesday, 23rd, in the game of the last round of the group stage (D), of the CAN`2023.

Speaking at a press conference, at the end of the game against Mauritania, a game in which Angola won 3-2, Pedro Gonçalves says that the last game of the initial phase of the competition, which takes place in Côte d`Ivoire, will be decisive.

With four points in the lead, Angola will seek to qualify for the knockout phase, but to do so, they will have to win Tuesday’s clash, at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, in Yamussoukro, to avoid taking any risks.

“Now we will try to maintain the momentum and seek qualification for the next phase. I would like to pay tribute to my players who did their best in this game, remaining patient”, he stressed.

He praised the Angolan team, his team for their first victory in the competition, after a 1-1 draw in the opening round against Algeria.

For him, his athletes overcame a great opponent, but as fighters, they still have a lot to prove.

The Portuguese coach particularly highlighted Gelson Dala’s performance, which resulted in two goals, adding that he was a great player who needed an equal performance in a competition of such magnitude.

“It was a spectacular game with a lot of commitment. This important victory allows us to take the lead with a favorable goal difference compared to Burkina Faso”, he said.