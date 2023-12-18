Pedro Gonçalves leaves striker Gilberto out of the squad

The Palancas Negras coach, Pedro Gonçalves, announced this Sunday, 17th, in a press conference, the players chosen for the final phase of CAN 2023, to be played in Côte d’Ivoire, from January 16th to February 20th.

The highlight is the absence of Petro de Luanda’s forward, Gilberto, and the defender who is evolving in the Brasileirão, Bastos Quissanga.

Here are those called up:

(Goalkeeper)

Neblú, Kadú and Dominique

(Defenses)

Eddie Afonso, Quinito, Jonathan Buatu, Gaspar, Lois August, Nuriu Fortune

(Mediums)

Fredy, Beni, Bruno Paz, Keliano Manuel, Show, Estrela

(Advanced)

Zine, Mabululu, Milson, Gelson Dala, Jeremiah Bela, Mbala Nzola, Zito Luvumbo