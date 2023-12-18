Pedro Gonçalves leaves striker Gilberto out of the squad –

The Palancas Negras coach, Pedro Gonçalves, announced this Sunday, 17th, in a press conference, the players chosen for the final phase of CAN 2023, to be played in Côte d’Ivoire, from January 16th to February 20th.

The highlight is the absence of Petro de Luanda’s forward, Gilberto, and the defender who is evolving in the Brasileirão, Bastos Quissanga.

Here are those called up:
(Goalkeeper)

Neblú, Kadú and Dominique

(Defenses)

Eddie Afonso, Quinito, Jonathan Buatu, Gaspar, Lois August, Nuriu Fortune

(Mediums)

Fredy, Beni, Bruno Paz, Keliano Manuel, Show, Estrela

(Advanced)

Zine, Mabululu, Milson, Gelson Dala, Jeremiah Bela, Mbala Nzola, Zito Luvumbo

Also Read:  Lubitangas beat Maquizardes at the Buraco stadium -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News