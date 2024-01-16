Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai

The Angolan football team plays today, at 9pm in Angola, with the similar team from Algeria, for Group D, looking for a triumphant entry into edition number 34 of the CAN.

Algeria intends to take advantage of the Angolan team, with a view to winning the third continental trophy in the history of that North African country.

This was stated by Algerian coach Djamel Belmadi, who said this Saturday that Algeria “aims to have a successful campaign in this competition. A large part of this ambition is motivated by the need to fight for a third trophy.”

Meanwhile, Palancas Negras coach Pedro Gonçalves said that he will be able to use in today’s game, the “eleven” that beat Bahrain 3-0 in the last friendly game before the CAN, played in Dubai, last Wednesday. In other words, Neblú (on goal); Gaspar, Buatu, Eddie Afonso and Nurio Fortuna (defense); Keliano, Bruno Paz e Estrela (midfield) and Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu and Gelson Dala (attack).

The African Championship of Nations (CAN 2023), in football, started this Saturday, 13th, in Côte d’Ivoire, with the host team beating the similar team from Guinea Bissau, 2-0, at the Olympic Stadium, in Abidjan.

The goals in the opening game of Group A of the continental competition were scored by Seko Fofana (4′) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58′).

The match was preceded by the opening ceremony, which was attended by several personalities, including the president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe, and FIFA, Giani Infantino. The country’s president, Alassane Ouattara, also witnessed the triumphant entry of the Ivorian group.

Characterized by peculiar cultural displays typically from the host country and the continent, the opening featured the intervention of several musicians and dancers. The demonstrations at the stadium were also marked by multicolored fireworks.

Com Joaquim Mussungo