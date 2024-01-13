Pedro joins the Marlins for the Caribbean Series

#Pedro #joins #Marlins #Caribbean #Series

MIAMI – As soon as the Marlins learned they would have the privilege of hosting the first Caribbean Series in a Major League stadium, the organization went looking for partnerships.

President of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor and former Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martínez detailed Thursday why the Miami Marlins Foundation and the Pedro Martínez Foundation partnered for the to the upcoming Caribbean Series, which will take place between February 1 and 9 at the loanDepot park.

“We’ve been talking for over a year,” O’Connor said. “For a few years we knew that we would be fortunate enough to organize the 2024 Caribbean Series, and one of the first things we did was contact the Pedro Martínez Foundation. We have our academy in the Dominican Republic. We have seen all the work they do and Pedro is a sports icon, who has given a lot to Caribbean baseball. We know that our ace Sandy Alcántara admires Pedro, whom he thanked after winning the Cy Young [de la Liga Nacional] in 2022. So Pedro’s organization was one of the first we contacted.”

The Caribbean Series is a seven-team tournament, made up of each of the champions of the winter leagues that make up the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation (Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Mexico) and the representatives of Nicaragua, Panama and Curaçao.

Both foundations will split raffle proceeds 50/50 from each of the 25 games in the tournament. Additionally, there will be a collectible glass available exclusively at the stadium, and the proceeds from it will benefit the Pedro Martíenz Foundation. As the emblematic non-profit organization of the Caribbean Series, the Pedro Martínez Foundation will play a role in supporting young people with difficulties through educational, health and sports programs.

“We are very excited to join forces on this,” said Martínez, who visited Kensington Park Elementary School, part of the Marlins Slugger Schoolhouse program, after the press conference. “As you know, I don’t like to talk a lot about what we do in the community, but I think it is very important. I think it is very important that people understand our culture better. I think the Caribbean Series right now, and the fact that we are here in Miami, a city with a mix of cultures, I think it gives us a great opportunity for all of us to better understand why we are so effusive, so happy, and why Why do we put so much emotion into the ball game? And I think that culture really needs to be exposed. “I think people need to understand how much we care about youth.”

The Pedro Martínez Foundation, founded by Pedro himself, is dedicated to generating a positive impact in the lives of young people in both the United States and Latin America. Through its commitment to providing educational opportunities, healthcare and sports initiatives, the foundation aims to empower and energize all those in need.

The Pedro Martínez Foundation will also hold the “Caribbean Feast,” an exclusive event that will take place on February 8 from 10 am to 2 pm ET at loanDepot park. Attendees will taste dishes prepared by the chef, have the opportunity to greet and meet Martínez and other renowned athletes, in addition to hanging out with Pedro on the field and receiving tickets to the semifinal game at 3 pm ET. To purchase tickets for the event, visit

“That’s what people don’t understand, they don’t assimilate it,” said Martínez, who highlighted the anecdote of the Venezuelan star of the Braves, Ronald Acuña Jr., who accepted his 2023 National League Most Valuable Player Award prior to a game. of the winter league of his country. “They don’t understand the love and passion we have for the game, that’s why I think it’s very important for us to preach all that.

“Baseball is much more than just baseball. Baseball is culture. It’s love, it’s passion. It’s a race, of course, but it’s more than that. It’s more responsibility than people think. And we lovingly take on the challenge of having been a baseball player and all the things we have to do to make the game better and better.”