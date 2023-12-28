Pedro Sánchez pays tribute in Iraq to the CNI soldiers and agents murdered in the country

#Pedro #Sánchez #pays #tribute #Iraq #CNI #soldiers #agents #murdered #country

5 min.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sancheztraveled to Iraq this Thursday to meet with the country’s main authorities and visit a part of the contingent of soldiers that Spain has deployed on international missions in this country.

“The peace of Iraq, which is also the security of our country and the world,” the president told the Spanish military of the Union III military base in Baghdadfrom where he has praised the work of the soldiers.

In a 24-hour visit, Sánchez met with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shea al Sudani and with the president of Iraq, Abdelatif Rashid, and has subsequently visited the Spanish detachment. Later, she also participated in a meeting in which Spanish businessmen were present to explore possible investments.

It’s about the first official visit of a head of the Spanish Executive to Iraq since the US invasion in 2003. José María Aznar set foot in the country that year when it was still under US administration.

Pedro Sánchez during his visit to the Spanish military in Baghdad. Borja Puig

“Commitment to the stability and security” of Iraq

“Commitment to Iraq’s stability and security will continue“Sanchez assured Al Sudani. Later, in a joint statement with his counterpart, he reiterated that Spain, “always at the request of the Iraqi authorities, will support the unity, sovereignty and stability of Iraq“.

The President of the Government has highlighted that since last May a Spanish general is in command of the NATO training mission.

Sánchez has conveyed to his Iraqi counterpart his concern about increasing regional tension and its consequences in Iraq, and both have agreed that hostilities in Gaza must cease.

“We reject the death of civilians, especially the thousands of boys and girls who die in Gaza“We warn of the serious humanitarian consequences of this crisis among the Palestinian population, we demand the end of hostilities and a permanent ceasefire,” declared the Spanish president.

Al Sudani, for his part, thanked Sánchez for his “courage” for maintaining this position and both have agreed to defend a permanent ceasefire that would alleviate the “unbearable” suffering of the civilian population in the Strip.

Pedro Sánchez visits Spanish troops deployed at the multinational Union III Base in Baghdad, Iraq. EFE/Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

Special memory for the murdered CNI members

The visit to the Spanish military, at the Unión III base It is part of those that the Presidents of Government usually carry out on these dates on some of the missions abroad to convey in person all the support of the Executive and society.

Sánchez, who has framed the Spanish military presence in Iraq in “multilateralism”, thanked the soldiers for their “effort”, their “professionalism” and their contribution to the peace of Iraq, which is also the security of our country and the world.

The President of the Government has paid tribute to the 12 Spanish uniformed soldiers killed since 2003 “in the performance of duty and in the defense of peace”, and especially to the seven members of the National Intelligence Center who were killed in Lattifiya on November 29, 2003. “I know that they are a guide in your daily work,” he told those present. In the procession there was the widow of Commander Baróone of those killed in that ambush, because she is a Moncloa official.

20 years have passed since the ambush of the CNI in Iraq in which seven agents died

It so happens that one of the facilities within the base remembers one of the members of the CNI, Commander Carlos Baró.

Spain currently has 362 soldiers deployed in Iraq who participate in two missions. One of them is the training by NATO of the Iraqi forces and in which 183 Spanish soldiers participate, being the country that contributes the most to it. Spanish General José Agüero Martínez is currently in command of this mission.

Furthermore, in the International Coalition against Daesh, Spain participates in Operation “Inherent Resolve” with 178 soldiers.

Precisely, the Government agreed this Wednesday in its last meeting of 2023 extend the participation of the Armed Forces until December 31, 2024 in operations abroad, including continuity in command of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, the European naval force EUNAVFOR Atalanta, the EU mission in Mali and that of NATO in Iraq.

Pedro Sánchez with Abdul Latif Rashid, president of Iraq Moncloa/Borja Puig de la Bellacasa

Meeting with Spanish businessmen to explore investments

Sánchez has highlighted the agreement to celebrate in Baghdad, in 2024, a meeting of the Mixed Economic and Commercial Commission. “I am sure that it will be very useful to further promote the development of our relations in these two areas,” she declared.

In this context of strengthening economic and commercial relations, the presence of Spanish businessmen on this trip to explore investment opportunities in Iraq in sectors such as digitalization technologies, railways, the agricultural sector or public infrastructure.

The presidents or CEOs of Indra, Navantia, Consultrans, Copasa, Equipceramic, Novargi, Tomás Llavador Arquitectos, and Escribano Mechanical&Engineering have traveled. All of them have participated in a meeting with Sánchez and Al Sudani.