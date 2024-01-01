Pellegrini has set himself a difficult task: He does not want to resign from this commitment

#Pellegrini #set #difficult #task #resign #commitment

BRATISLAVA – We must not give up on the fight for a more united and cohesive nation, no matter how difficult it may seem when looking at the political scene. This was announced by the Chairman of the National Council (NR) of the SR Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) in his New Year’s address on the social network. He emphasized that basing your entire political existence on the spread of evil and hatred is not only pathetic, but also dangerous for society. Until the new year, he wished the citizens a life in a more peaceful and safer world. He also appealed for mutual respect and understanding.

“My personal wish and political goal will be such that people do not pay for political disputes and quarrels with the quality of their lives. A strong and functioning state must ensure this for them, regardless of what is echoed in the parliamentary loudspeakers from time to time.” said Pellegrini. He also pointed to the situation in the parliament and the statements of some politicians. “Let them have meaningless debates about topics that are often just their personal mania, but have absolutely nothing to do with the real problems of the people. But despite everything, let us have stability, peace and a sense of security in Slovakia.” he added.

That is why he sees the need for stable and trustworthy institutions that do not fight each other. “If the state will be able to help all those who need help, if it can intervene decisively where the all-powerful market has failed and if it will be a service for people, and not a burden, people can calmly wave their hand over fruitless political debates and devote themselves to their own lives.” he emphasized. He appealed that politics should not divide, not produce marasmus and chaos, for which the country and its inhabitants are paying the price. “Politics should be a service to the people, not a traveling fair that people should be ashamed of,” he pointed out.

He described the past year 2023 as turbulent in politics

He recalled the change of governments and early elections. Considering the situation, according to him, it is no wonder that distrust, frustration and anger towards political representation grew in society. “The elections brought change, and after four years it will be clear whether it was a change for the better. I am convinced that it will be if the new government succeeds in fulfilling its program of a strong state.” stated.

He declared that the government will continue at the set pace so that citizens feel the change in their own lives as soon as possible. He wished the people that 2024 would be the year of a turnaround in the state’s relationship with the citizen, in people’s standard of living, in the stability of state institutions and their mutual relations. He emphasized that citizens must be sure that they will be able to rely on the state and that it will not leave them to their own fate.