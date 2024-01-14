“Penalty on number 23. No card, only penalty”

#Penalty #number #card #penalty

Friday’s match between Sevilla and Alavés left us with the first public audio of a conversation between the field referee and the VAR referee in Spain. In the 77th minute of the match, the referee Hernandez Hernandez he let the play continue by not interpreting a penalty Benavidez about Mariano. The Canarian referee stopped the game after a foul and it was at that moment when Polished Santana The VAR notified him to review the play.

It is at that moment when the audio of the conversation between the on-field referee and the VAR referee begins to play. It is the first time that it can be heard in Spain and of the five games of First disputed so far this weekend, the only one in which the referee has had to go to the screen to review the action.

Conversation between Hernández Hernández and Pulido Santana

Pulido Santana (VAR): “I recommend that you go see the screen”

Hernández Hernández (Referee): “Do you have the images ready? I’m talking!”

Pulido Santana (VAR): “Everything is checked and everything is prepared”

Hernández Hernández (Referee): “Come on, let’s go there”

The Canarian referee approaches the screen to watch the play and asks the benches for peace of mind before seeing the images.

Hernández Hernández (Referee): “Gentlemen, calm down on the bench. We are going to check it”

Pulido Santana (VAR): “I show you the point of impact and then I show you it in dynamics”

Hernández Hernández (Referee): “OK, perfect”

Pulido Santana (VAR): “You see it’s anticipated”

Hernández Hernández (Referee): “Let me see who plays the ball”

Referee: “Who plays the ball is key”

Hernández Hernández (Referee): “I want a frontal shot to see who plays the ball. It is very important to see who plays the ball. Do we have another shot? Okay, foul. Let me see it again now. Perfect. The impact from behind squarely on the forward. Penalty number 23. No card. Only penalty”