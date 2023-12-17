Penélope Cruz missed breakthrough in US because of sex scenes: ‘Not ready yet’ | Stars

#Penélope #Cruz #missed #breakthrough #sex #scenes #ready #Stars

Penélope Cruz turned down her first chance for a breakthrough in the United States at the age of 20 when she found out she had to perform nude sex scenes for a film. The now 49-year-old Spanish actress says this in the podcast Five things with Lynn Hirschberg.

Cruz had to sign a contract for her casting at the time, which included a clause that she had to play a number of sex scenes. This came as a surprise to the novice actress. “I was shocked because that wasn’t in the script,” Cruz recalls. “I didn’t like that game, I didn’t like that I wasn’t told that before I got on a 14-hour flight.”

The actress refused to sign the contract, but still auditioned for the film. “I said, ‘Listen, the values ​​my parents taught me mean a lot to me and this is a test. It’s not right or wrong to do those scenes. The problem is you guys didn’t tell me that before I got on the plane and sent me another script. I now want to audition for the script you sent me last week.’”

According to Cruz, she could see in the faces of the casting directors that they knew what she said was true. “And I knew I wouldn’t get the role anyway, because the director was very angry that I hadn’t signed. It was a shame, but I knew I had done the right thing. It was the moment I was most proud of having accomplished anything in my career. I would do sex scenes later, but I wasn’t ready at that time. But it was a proud moment for me. I became best friends with myself. I didn’t get the part, but I didn’t care about that.”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.