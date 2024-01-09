Pension increase from September! Important details about stability points and the 25-year contribution threshold – Monden

Daniel Baciu, the president of the National Public Pension House (CNPP), brought important clarifications regarding the new pension calculation methodology, which will come into force from September.

This system, based on the so-called stability points, represents a major change in the retirement policy in Romania.

Baciu explained that the threshold of 25 years of contributions was established as an average of the contribution periods completed in the last period. This average was calculated taking into account the different stages established in previous laws, such as Law 3/1977, Law 19/2000 and Law 263/2010. “The 25-year threshold is, therefore, an average of the contribution periods, and those who exceed this period will be rewarded with stability points”, declared Baciu.

Stability points: Rewarding additional work experience

Stability points are awarded to those who have contributed over the average threshold of 25 years. According to the new regulations, for a contribution stage between 25 and 30 years, 0.5 points are awarded, between 30 and 35 years, 0.75 points are awarded, and for those who have exceeded 35 years of contributions, a extra point.

“These points are awarded regardless of the work group in which the person worked”, emphasized Baciu.

An important point to note is that people who have worked in harsh working conditions, known as the “group”, are not excluded from receiving stability points. What’s more, they benefit from an additional score proportional to the years of work under these conditions, as well as the possibility of reducing the retirement age. This is done to recognize the extra effort put in by these categories of workers.

The reform has a profound impact on both beneficiaries and the pension system as a whole. By awarding stability points and additional scoring, the state shows its gratitude and respect for the contribution of its citizens.

