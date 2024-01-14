Pension indexation 2024 – here’s the new table. What will be the raises? We have estimated calculations [15.01.2024]

#Pension #indexation #heres #table #raises #estimated #calculations #15.01.2024

On March 1, 2024, indexation of pensions and pensions will be carried out. We know from estimates that it will not be as high as last year, but retirees and pensioners can still count on a quite large, double-digit increase. How much will pensions increase in 2024? Check out estimated calculations for sample amounts in our gallery. This is a forecast for now – but certainly close to the final indexation rate, which we will know soon.

From the amendment to the Budget Act, which was carried out in June last year, we could read that the forecast indexation of pensions in 2024 will be 12.3%. This is less than in the record-breaking year of 2022, when pensions increased by as much as 14.8%. Let us emphasize that such a high – double-digit – indexation is not the good will of those or the previous government, but rather result of the very high inflation we have experienced in recent years.

Inflation is the main element of the formula needed to calculate the indexation index. The second is the real increase in wages. However, it is quite probable that real wages will not increase in the period considered. This would mean that this component will be omitted when calculating pension increases.

As we mentioned, initial forecasts said that pensions and annuities would increase by 12.3 percent. We have already presented calculations for this indexation indicator, which can be viewed HERE. [b]However, there are many indications that the indexation carried out in March 2024 may be slightly smaller.

The latest data presented by the National Bank of Poland indicate that the price increase in 2023 will amount to 11.4%.. What would the increases for sample pension amounts look like if such an indicator were adopted? We have prepared calculations for you, which we have divided into smaller tables – we post them in the gallery.

Please note that this is still a forecast. The final indexation rate will be known after the publication of all macroeconomic data.

If pensions were increased by 11.4%, then the minimum gross pension would increase by PLN 181.08 (from PLN 1,588.44 to PLN 1,769.52). Let us recall that in recent years the government decided on an amount-percentage form of pension indexation. In the case of such an increase, people receiving lower pensions could count on a guaranteed amount of the increase (in 2023 it was a minimum of PLN 250 gross). However, there is no confirmation that this method of indexation will also be used in 2024.

However, it is certain that in 2024 retirees will receive age thirteen and fourteen. The thirteenth pension is paid in the amount of the minimum pension (indexed in a given year). It would therefore amount to (estimated) PLN 1,769.52 gross. The thirteenth pension is due to all pension recipients, regardless of how high the benefit they receive.

It’s different with the age of fourteen. This benefit, which is guaranteed by law, is also, in principle, to be paid in the amount of the minimum pension. However, the act passed in the previous parliament states that the final amount of the fourteenth pension in a given year is decided by the government (in 2023, a decision was made to increase this benefit to PLN 2,650 gross).

In the case of the 14th pension, however, not all retirees can count on the full amount. From a certain threshold (in previous years the gross amount was PLN 2,900), it is reduced on a zloty-for-plony basis.

Good to know: Second indexation in 2024. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that money for the second indexation is guaranteed in the next year’s budget. It would take place in the second half of 2024 if the inflation reading exceeds 5.0%. (a similar system already applies to the minimum wage).

