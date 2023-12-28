Pension indexation 2024 – net table. Here are the calculations of benefits after the change of government [29.12.2023]

#Pension #indexation #net #table #calculations #benefits #change #government #29.12.2023

A large cash injection is planned for seniors from March. High inflation will mean that pension increases must be higher. We present calculations of gross and net pensions. These rates will apply from March 2024. See how much money you’ll get.

Pension indexation consists of: multiplying the amount of the benefit and the basis for its assessment by the indexation index. The indexation index is the average annual price index of consumer goods and services in the previous calendar year increased by at least 20%. real increase in average salary in the previous calendar year.

Pension indexation in 2024 will certainly be high, mainly due to the high inflation rate. How much should pensions be?

See also:Here are the pension payment dates in November 2023. Some will get their money sooner

The indexation of pensions and annuities is a response to rising inflation. The idea is that the amount of the benefit corresponds to the real purchasing power of money. This may be the last year with such a high indexation, as a decline in inflation is forecast for the coming years.

Indexation of pensions and annuities in 2024 will be 12.3 percent. – according to the government’s announcement.

In 2023, the lowest pension increased to PLN 1,588.44 gross. If nothing changes, it will be the same in 2024 PLN 1,783.82 gross. This means an increase of approximately PLN 200.

Many people ask what about pensions after the parliamentary elections? The introduction of percentage indexation for retirees is a statutory obligation. The assumed growth rate is 12.3 percent and cannot be reduced. Pension calculations from March 2024, taking into account this indicator, are presented in our gallery.

View gallery(17 photos)

What else might change? For now, there is no information that a specific group of people will be subject to quota indexation, which would mean different increases for them. In 2023, the amount and percentage indexation has just been introduced and some people received an increase of PLN 250 gross, and some by a rate of 14.4%.

There may also be changes in pension payments in 2024. Before the elections, the Civic Platform promised to introduce a second indexation of pensions and annuities when inflation exceeds 5%. During the election campaign, there was also talk of increasing the tax-free amount from PLN 30,000 to PLN 60,000. zlotys. This would mean that retirees and pensioners with pensions up to PLN 5,000 gross would be exempt from income tax.

Gossip, sensations and interesting facts from the lives of stars – read more on ShowNews.pl