Pension indexation 2024. Seniors have been waiting for this moment all year

Indexation of pensions and annuities 2024

What will be the indexation of pensions and annuities in 2024? Many seniors ask themselves this question. The Central Statistical Office has just released data that enable the calculation of the potential indexation rate for 2024. The Central Statistical Office released inflation data for the entire year 2023. Finally, we also learned the average annual price index of consumer goods and services for the households of retirees and pensioners in 2023. Compared to 2022, it amounted to 111.9, which means that we have an annual price increase for this group by 11.9%. So what will be the benefit indexation rate? Taking into account this inflation of 11.9%. and the latest data on wage growth provided by the Central Statistical Office at the level of 11.8%, then using the appropriate rounded calculation we will get 11.9%. Therefore, this is exactly the increase in pensions and annuities that seniors can expect from March this year. In practice people with a current pension of PLN 1,588 will receive a raise of PLN 189 per month, and respectively: from PLN 3,000 PLN – nearly PLN 370, and from PLN 5 thousand PLN – nearly PLN 600.

For comparison, the indexation of pension benefits last year was 14.8%. Therefore, we have a smaller increase, because prices do not rise so quickly and on a huge scale. But that’s not the end. Donald Tusk promised seniors the second indexation in a year. However, under certain conditions. One of them is that inflation remains above 5%. Therefore, there is a good chance that a second increase will be necessary. Will the Prime Minister and his ruling team keep their word?

Senior, check how much your pension will increase. Data in the table. There, find a service that is closest to yours.

