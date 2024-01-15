Pension indexation 2024. The Central Statistical Office announced a key indicator

#Pension #indexation #Central #Statistical #Office #announced #key #indicator

Pension benefits are indexed in March each year based on one of two indicators for the previous calendar year – average annual consumer inflation or “retirement” inflation (this is the common term for the average annual increase in prices of consumer goods and services for pensioners’ households), while the one that is more favorable is chosen. 20% is added to this. real wage growth in the previous year. If it turns out to be negative (the data will be known on February 9), it will not be taken into account, and pensions will be indexed by the equivalent of “pension inflation”.

In March 2023, pensions and annuities were indexed at 14.8%, which was related to the persistently high level of inflation. Currently, the lowest pension is PLN 1,588.44 gross, i.e. approximately PLN 1,445 net.

Taking into account the latest data from the Central Statistical Office, we already know that “pension inflation” (11.9%) was higher than the general price index (CPI, 11.4%) for 2023.

When calculating the full indexation index, the average annual dynamics of real wage growth in the national economy is also needed. The Central Statistical Office will release these data in February. At this point, we can calculate that the indexation of pensions and pensions will not be lower than 11.9%, which translates into an increase in the minimum benefit by PLN 189, to PLN 1,777.46 gross.

The indexation of pensions and annuities will be lower this year than last year. According to the election promises of the new government, indexation may be carried out twice this year. In addition, “thirteen” and “fourteen” will also be included in the beneficiaries’ wallets.

– 13th and 14th pension will be paid. There are funds in the budget for this. Double indexation of pensions in the event of inflation exceeding 5%, which will be the case this year, money is guaranteed for this, so double indexation of pensions and pensions will also be paid, i.e. twice a year – announced Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

