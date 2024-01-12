Pension indexation from March 2024 – we have two tables. Gross and net calculations

In 2024, there will be further significant increases for seniors. We have prepared pension calculations for seniors after the March indexation. We took into account the indicator that was previously announced. See how much your pensions can increase.

Due to the high inflation rate, pension increases will also be high. We have projected rates that will apply from March 1, 2024. How much should pensions be?

The indexation of pensions and annuities is a response to rising inflation. The idea is that the amount of the benefit corresponds to the real purchasing power of money. This may be the last year with such a high indexation, as a decline in inflation is forecast for the coming years.

The budget assumes the indexation rate for pensions and annuities in 2024 at 12.3 percent..

The introduction of percentage indexation for retirees is a statutory obligation. The assumed growth rate is 12.3 percent, but may be reduced due to falling inflation in the second part of 2023. Final indexation rate We will find out in February, when the data will be published by the Central Statistical Office.

Pension calculations from March 2024, taking into account the 12.3 index, are presented in the gallery below.

Pension indexation consists of: multiplying the amount of the benefit and the basis for its assessment by the indexation index. The indexation index is the average annual price index of consumer goods and services in the previous calendar year increased by at least 20%. real increase in average salary in the previous calendar year.

