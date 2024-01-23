Pension stopped; A differently-abled elderly man hanged himself – Suicide | Kozhikode News

#Pension #stopped #differentlyabled #elderly #man #hanged #Suicide #Kozhikode #News

Kozhikode – A differently-abled elderly man, who was in financial crisis due to suspension of his pension, hanged himself. Joseph (V.Pappachan-77) died at Muthukad Walayat of Chakkittapara Panchayat. Neighbors found Joseph at home this afternoon. Joseph had filed a complaint, including to the minister, demanding that the delayed pension be granted. After the death of his wife a year ago, his bed-ridden and differently-abled daughter was placed in an orphanage.

Joseph had complained to the Minister, District Collector, Peruvannamoozhi Police and Panchayat Secretary that he and his daughter’s pension should be sanctioned within 15 days. In the letter given to the Panchayat Secretary, he had said that he would commit suicide in the Panchayat office if the pension was not granted. Then the police came to Joseph’s house and spoke to him. A week ago, the panchayat secretary again filed a complaint.

“Elder daughter Jinzi (47) is bedridden. There is no one to help. I walk with the help of a stick. We live on the disability pension received from the panchayat. It’s been months since I got my pension. He lives by borrowing money from many people. Tired of borrowing. So within 15 days the arrears of my daughter’s and my daughter’s pension should be sanctioned. If not, I will call journalists and channels and inform the panchayat secretary that I have decided to commit suicide in the panchayat office.”- says the letter.

(Note: Suicide is not a solution to anything. Seek help from mental health experts and try to survive. Helpline numbers – 1056, 0471- 2552056)

English Summary:

Pension Pending: Elderly man hanged himself in Kozhikode