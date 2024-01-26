Pension supplement after the age of 65 and 70 – who is entitled to it? What pension supplement from ZUS in 2024?

#Pension #supplement #age #entitled #pension #supplement #ZUS

Author: Szymon Starnawski / Grupa Murator There are pension supplements that you are entitled to immediately after receiving the pension decision from ZUS, but there are also some that you will only receive after reaching a certain age.

What pension supplement can you get after the age of 65? What after 70? You should know that in addition to the basic pension from ZUS, many people are also entitled to benefits. There are many of them and with different titles. In most cases, you need to submit an application to receive them. This means that you must first have knowledge of their existence.

Contents

Care allowance: when is it due after the age of 65 and when later?

Pension supplement – veteran’s

Pension supplement for secret teaching

Pension supplement for compulsorily employed people

Supplement to the injured veteran’s pension

Supplement to the pension of deportees

Pension supplements for civilian war victims

What other pension supplements? Lump sum or equivalent

The most popular pension supplement is the care allowance. To obtain it, you need to submit an application, but not always.

ZUS will grant you a care allowance at your request if the ZUS certifying doctor (ZUS medical board) states in a decision that you are completely incapable of work and independent living.

This requires a health certificate. The OL-9 form can be downloaded from www.zus.pl. Such a certificate is completed by the attending physician no later than one month before the date on which the application for the care allowance will be submitted.

This applies to people who are over 75 years of age.

Such people do not have to submit a health certificate. ZUS will ex officio grant the right to a care allowance and it will from now on be paid together with the pension.

However, ZUS will not grant a care allowance to a person staying in a care and treatment facility or in a nursing and care facility for more than 2 weeks a month.

Currently, the care allowance from March 1, 2023 amounts to PLN 294.35. It is indexed along with the indexation of pensions and annuities.

If you receive a pension and are a veteran or a victim of repression, you are entitled to a veteran’s allowance and a compensation allowance. You are also entitled to it if you are a widow or widower of these persons, you are entitled to a compensation allowance.

To receive these allowances, you must submit an application to ZUS

The amounts of the veteran’s allowance and the compensation allowance are increased every year during the indexation of benefits. The compensation allowance is 15% of the veteran’s allowance.

Currently, it is PLN 294.39 and PLN 44.16.

ZUS will grant such an allowance to a person who is a teacher and meets at least one of the following conditions:

during the occupation during World War II you conducted secret teaching,

before September 1, 1939, you taught in Polish in Polish schools in the Third German Reich or the former Free City of Gdańsk.

For this purpose, you also need to submit an application.

The amount of the allowance for secret teaching is increased using the pension indexation index – from the month in which the indexation is carried out.

Currently, this allowance is PLN 294.39.

Cash benefits for former soldiers who were forcibly employed are available to persons who were:

a soldier of alternative military service and in the years 1949–1959 you were forcibly employed in coal mines, quarries or in plants extracting and enriching uranium ores,

a conscripted soldier in 1949, conscripted into the extra-contingent brigades of the “Service to Poland” and you were forced to work in coal mines and quarries,

a soldier forced to work in construction battalions in the years 1949–1959.

The benefit is granted upon application and paid monthly with a pension or disability pension,

The benefit is due regardless of the duration of forced employment, in an amount equal to the amount of the veteran’s allowance. The amount of the cash benefit is increased using the pension indexation index from the month in which the indexation is carried out.

Currently it is PLN 294.39.

If you receive a pension or disability pension and have the status of an injured veteran, ZUS may grant you such an allowance.

An injured veteran is a person who, on the basis of a referral, took part in activities outside the country (e.g. in a peacekeeping or stabilization mission) and suffered health damage as a result of an accident related to these activities or a disease contracted while performing these activities. she was granted compensation benefits.

The pension supplement is granted upon application. The basis for its calculation is the amount of the lowest pension, and the amount of the supplement depends on the established percentage of health impairment (from 10 to 80 percent of the assessment basis).

Cash benefits for people deported for forced labor and imprisoned in labor camps by the Third Reich and the USSR apply to people who were subject to repression (so-called repressed people).

To receive them, you must submit an application.

The amount of cash benefits for deported people depends on the number of full months of forced labor. It is paid for each month of work (at least 6 months), but not more than for 20 months of work. The cash benefit for deported people is increased (indexed) every year.

Currently, its amount ranges from PLN 14.76 to PLN 279.71.

Cash benefit for blind civilian victims of war

It is available to people who are blind civilian victims of war. To receive them, you must submit an application.

The benefit is equal to the amount of the social pension, which is the same as the minimum pension. It is increased every year from the month in which the indexation is carried out.

A person entitled to benefits for civilian blind victims of war operations, who has been declared incapable of independent living by a ZUS medical examiner, is additionally entitled to a higher care allowance – its amount is increased by 50%.

What other pension supplements? Lump sum or equivalent

Moreover, many groups receiving pensions or annuities are entitled to lump sum or equivalent benefits. Here they are

Energy lump sum

The energy lump sum is available to people who are:

veteran and other authorized person,

a soldier of alternative military service forced to work in coal mines, quarries, uranium ore extraction plants and construction battalions,

a widow or widower – a pensioner, survivors of veterans and other entitled persons,

widow of forced-employment soldiers, receiving a pension or disability pension.

This lump sum is granted upon application. It currently amounts to PLN 255.17.

Cash equivalent for the right to free coal

The cash equivalent for the right to free coal is available to:

persons who received retirement and disability benefits before January 1, 2007 and were then entitled to free coal from completely closed mines,

widows, widowers and orphans who have an established right to a survivor’s pension after a former employee of completely closed mines.

The equivalent is granted upon application. It is calculated as follows. The amount of allocated coal (maximum 3 tons) is multiplied by the average coal sales price determined and announced each year by the Minister of Energy by January 20 in “Monitor Polski”.

Cash equivalent for the right to free coal for eligible persons from mining enterprises

On the other hand, this equivalent can be used by:

pensioners who received free coal from mining companies or retired from these companies, and

widows, widowers and orphans receiving survivors’ pensions from former employees of mining companies.

Those who are entitled to free coal under the Collective Labor Agreement for Employees of Mining Plants of December 21, 1991 received a pension before January 1, 2007, and did not receive the equivalent after December 31, 2001. Also widows, widowers and orphans who receive survivors’ pensions from former employees of mining enterprises – regardless of when they are entitled to survivors’ pensions.

The equivalent is granted upon application, and its amount is calculated by multiplying the amount of coal granted (maximum 3 tons) by the average sales price of coal determined and announced each year by the Minister of Energy by January 20 in “Monitor Polski”.

Cash equivalent for former railway employees

If you are a former railway employee, check whether you are entitled to a cash equivalent for the right to free coal (i.e. coal allowance).

Allowance is a part of remuneration for work provided in kind. We can pay former railway employees a coal allowance in the form of a cash equivalent. This equivalent is the monetary equivalent of 1,800 kg of hard coal per year.

If you were a railway employee and benefited from a coal allowance during your employment, and the right to your pension arose as a result of this employment, you may receive a coal allowance in the form of a cash equivalent.

The coal allowance is also available to family members of a former railway employee who receive a survivor’s pension from him.

The equivalent is paid upon application and its amount is determined in a rather complicated way. The amount of the payment is calculated by ZUS based on the average annual retail price of 1,000 kg of hard coal in the year preceding the year of payment of the equivalent. This price – by January 20 each year – is announced by the president of the Central Statistical Office in a press release and published in “Monitor Polski”. It is adjusted by the average annual price increase of consumer goods and services for pensioners’ households for a given year, as predicted in the Budget Act.

Listen on Spreaker. Was this article interesting? Share it!