Pension without years of work – is it possible to get one? What conditions must be met?

Author: Szymon Starnawski Is it possible to receive a pension without years of work?

Retirement is a well-deserved period of rest after many years of work. During this time, we receive a retirement benefit from ZUS. The amount of the pension depends on the funds accumulated in ZUS and on the length of service. Is it possible to get a pension without years of work? We explain.

Contents

What are the conditions for retirement?

Can you get a pension without years of work?

When can you receive the minimum pension?

What is a special pension?

How is the pension calculated?

What are the conditions for retirement?

The right to a pension is acquired by persons who have reached the age required by law and have paid pension contributions. The current required age for retirement is:

for women 60 years old,

for men 65 years old.

The condition for receiving the benefit is also to accumulate funds in a pension account at ZUS. This means that the person applying for a pension should have been employed under a contract on which contributions were paid. Moreover, for persons born before December 31, 1948, the requirement to receive a pension is to document appropriate length of service. It is:

for women 20 years old,

for men 25 years.

Most people in this group are actually retired now. Although there may be cases where people born before 1949 are still working because they lack appropriate experience. In their case, this is a condition for acquiring the right to a pension.

Can you get a pension without years of work?

For people who were born after January 1, 1949, and therefore also for future retirees, length of service is no longer a condition for receiving the benefit. The regulations do not specify how long you have to work to acquire the right to a pension. In fact, you can work even one day, for which the employer will pay a pension contribution and then you can apply for the benefit. The only condition is to reach the appropriate age.

Of course, such a pension will be very low, in extreme cases it may amount to even a few cents a month. If the contribution period is only 5 years, the future pension may be at the same level PLN 100-150 per month. Whereas people for whom contributions have never been paid will not be entitled to a pension.

When can you receive the minimum pension?

Sufficient length of service is required to be entitled to the minimum pension amount, and at the same time have a guarantee of annual indexation. Currently, the amount of such a pension is PLN 1,588.44 gross (PLN 1,445.48 net). The right to a minimum pension is particularly important in cases where the employee’s contributions were very low or it is difficult to determine their amount. And although the amount of the minimum pension is low, in many cases a future retiree could receive an even lower benefit without this guarantee of minimum money. The length of service entitling you to the minimum pension is:

for a woman 20 years old

for a man 25 years old.

People who have worked less will no longer be entitled to receive the minimum pension. Moreover, their benefit will not be subject to annual indexation. Pension without appropriate length of service will be calculated on the basis of funds accumulated in ZUS. And that’s why it can be very low.

What is a special pension?

In exceptional situations, ZUS grants the so-called special pension. It can be applied for by people who do not meet the conditions for obtaining the right to a pension because they were unable to work due to total incapacity for work. Therefore, these people do not have the necessary means of survival. The President of ZUS may exceptionally grant such persons a benefit in the amount of the minimum pension.

How is the pension calculated?

The amount of the pension depends on the length of service and the funds accumulated in ZUS. The basis for calculating the contribution is: indexed accumulated pension insurance contributions credited to the insured person’s account after 1998, indexed initial capital (for those insured before 1999) and indexed funds on the ZUS sub-account. Officials calculate the amount of the pension taking into account the average life expectancy (data provided annually by the Central Statistical Office). This is the expected period during which the retiree will receive the benefit. ZUS informs that the longer we work, the higher the pension amount may be.

