Pensioners who will have to submit a document twice a year in order not to lose their pension

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners will have to submit a document every six months to the National Pension House in order not to lose their money.

It is about pension beneficiaries established abroad, who will have to submit, twice a year, a certificate of life.

According to the new pension law, which applies from autumn, the document certifying that the pension beneficiary is alive will have to be sent twice a year, semi-annually, in March and September.

Until now, according to the CNPP, the life certificate had to be submitted to the authorities only once a year.

Thus, according to Law 360/2023, “in order to benefit from the due rights within the public pension system, the beneficiaries of the monetary rights granted by the territorial pension houses established on the territory of other states, hereinafter referred to as non-resident beneficiaries, have the obligation to transmit semiannually ( …) a life certificate”.

As the name indicates, the life certificate is the document that confirms the fact that the pension beneficiary is alive and must be submitted to the Romanian authorities by March 31st, respectively by September 30th of each year.

The document must be signed by the pensioner in front of a legal authority in the territory of the state of domicile or permanent residence, as the case may be, with the said authority certifying this fact. These authorities can be social insurance/pension institutions, local administrative authorities, public notaries from the territory of the state of domicile or residence. According to the law, the life certificate must be submitted by the non-resident pensioner on his own initiative, writes avocatnet.ro.

If pensioners from abroad do not meet the two deadlines for submitting the life certificate (March 31/September 30), the pension payment is suspended from the following month. On the other hand, the resumption of the pension payment will be made from the date of suspension, if the non-resident beneficiary presents/communicates the life certificate after the expiration of the mentioned terms.

What is the life certificate and where can it be downloaded

In order to avoid making improper payments to non-resident beneficiaries in Romania, whose situation has changed, with effects on the obligation of the competent territorial pension house to pay the pension rights and/or other rights that are established and paid by the territorial houses of pensions, the life certificate is used as an administrative verification tool.

Thus, if the transfer of pension rights abroad is requested, the person in question is obliged to submit the “Life Certificate” form annually.

This document constitutes the proof on the basis of which the payment of due rights to non-resident beneficiaries continues and must be submitted in November of the current year.

The non-resident beneficiary has the obligation to complete Part B of the Life Certificate, in front of a legal authority (social insurance/pension institutions, local administrative authorities, notaries public, etc.) from the territory of the state of domicile/permanent residence.

The mentioned legal authority certifies that Part B of the life certificate was personally signed by the rights holder, completing, in this sense, Part C of the certificate, write CNPP representatives.

To download this document and more information in this regard, you can access cnpp.ro/certificatul-de-viata.